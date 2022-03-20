PELLA — Three indoor meets. Three wins for Fairfield senior Kelsey Pacha.
Pacha, already a winner this spring in the Wartburg Invitational's 55-meter dash and the Iowa State Indoor's 60-meter hurdles, finished first in the 200-meter dash on Saturday during the girls' portion of the Central College High School Indoor meet. Pacha crossed the finish line in 27.05 seconds, beating Pella sophomore Jacie Trine by 0.38.
The Fairfield girls, coming off a 15th-place finish as a team in the girls Class 3A portion of last year's Iowa High School State Track and Field meet and a fourth-place showing at the Iowa State Indoor meet earlier this month, had top-10 finishes in eight different events at Kuyper Field House. Pacha, who competed and won in pentathlon competitions this past summer, showed some of the versatility on Saturday finishing fourth in the girls shot put with a throw of 33 feet and 2.25 inches.
Pacha, Anna Dunlap, Mallory Lyon and Maddie Jones had the top relay finish for the Trojans by finishing third in the 4x400 relay, posting a time of 4:21.86. Fairfield also placed fifth in the 4x200 relay in 1:59.01 and sixth in the 4x800 relay in 11:24.88.
Danielle Breen, who led off Fairfield's 4x200 relay, placed third for the Trojans in the long jump reaching 16 feet. Dunlap placed fifth in the 200 meters in 27.74, Lyon placed ninth in the 200 for the Trojans in 28.15 and Savannah Hollander finished ninth in the 400-meter dash for Fairfield in 1:09.22.
The Cardinal boys had an impressive showing on Friday at the Central Indoor meet by scoring top-10 finishes in six different events. On the track, Isaac Lett had the best finish for the Comets finishing fifth in the 60-meter dash in 7.35 seconds while Alec Rachford also scored a top-five finish in the shot put, placing fifth with a throw that traveled 42 feet and 11 inches.
Cardinal also placed in the top 10 of three relays placing sixth in the 4x200 in 1:45.97, seventh in the 4x400 in 4:13.56 and ninth in the 4x800 in 10:15.83. Brandon Raines finished 10th for the Comets in the 1,600-meter run (5:38.79) while Konnor Sanders crossed the finish line in 9.81 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, placing 10th in both the preliminaries and the finals of the event.
The Centerville boys had a pair of 4x200 relay teams that placed in the top 15 at the Central Indoor. Jayden Ruiz, Kade Mosley, Colton Jones and Elijah Hampton edged Big Red teammates Mason Opperman, John White, Gavin Pease and Jack White by 12.05 seconds for 12th place in the race.