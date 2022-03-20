Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.