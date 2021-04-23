LETTS — Nine different athletes helped secure five different event wins for the Van Buren County girls track and field team on Thursday at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational. The Warrior girls finished third with 55 points while the VBC boys, paced by a pair of wins, finished fourth as a team with 39 points.
Lane Davis was part of both wins for the Van Buren County boys, winning the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.32 seconds before teaming up Tyler Stoltz, Sam Warth and Wyatt Mertens to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.09. Isabel Manning led all Warrior athletes by helping secure three wins for the VBC girls, edging Louisa-Muscatine's McKenzie Kissell by a second in the 800-meter run (2:40) while helping Van Buren County win the girls 4x800 relay in 11:30 and the girls distance medley in 4:56.
Ella Jirak scored a win for the Warriors in the girls high jump, clearing the bar at 4-10. Faith Neeley was part of the 4x800 and distance medley relay wins for the Van Buren Country girls while Bree Kirkhart was part of all three relay wins, anchoring the 4x200 to a first-place run of 2:01.74.