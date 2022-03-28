PEKIN — With a team title hanging in the balance, the Van Buren County boys track and field team was able to hold on late to play spoiler in the home opener for the Pekin Panthers on Monday.
Relay wins in the 4x100 and 4x200, as well as a winning long jump of 18 feet and seven inched by Wyatt Mertens, helped the Warriors ultimately build a 4.5-point lead in the battle for the Class 2 team title Pekin's Ruritan Relays. Needing a win and a fourth-place finish by the Warriors in the closing 4x400 relay, Pekin fell six seconds short of catching North Mahaska for the win while VBC held off Lone Tree by just over two seconds for third place, clinching a 134-131.5 win over the Panthers in an exciting early-season battle between area teams.
WACO, meanwhile, claimed the Class 1 team title with 182 points on Monday holding off Cardinal despite another incredible night for Comet senior Griffin Greiner. The state runner-up last season in the long jump picked up the same win on Monday, reaching 20 feet and 10 inches, while also claiming the 200 meters in 23.6 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 54.34.
Greiner was also a part of a winning run in the 4x400 relay for the Comets producing a time of 3:48.55 with teammates Isaac Lett, Bradly Snook and Landon Becker. Becker picked up the win in the 800-meter run in 2:19.82 while joiing Lett, Craig Miller and Konnor Sanders in a winning run of 1:43.75 in the sprint medley relay.
Zack Wise scored the 800-meter win for Pekin among Class 2 schools, beating Van Buren County sophomore Korbin Camp by 5.16 seconds with a time of 2:15.02. Loan Baker, Cade Bemis, Robert Brown and Ben Guise scored a relay win for the Panthers with a time of 4:04.63 in the distance medley while Jaedon Wolver won the high jump reaching six feet in fewer attempts than VBC's Tyler Stoltz.
Sigourney finished fifth among Class 2 teams with 53 points at the Ruritan Relays. Karson Weber picked up the win for the Savages in the 100-meter dash in 12.79 seconds while sophomore teammate Jake Moore won the 200 meters in 23.85.
Moravia finished fifth with 45 points in Class 1 team competition. Jackson McDanel, Gage Hanes, Adam Dueker and Jacob Irving posted the best finish for the Mohawks, taking second to WACO in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:48.77.