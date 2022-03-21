COLUMBUS — The first night of outdoor track and field ended with a team championship celebration for the Van Buren County girls on Monday.
The Warriors won five races, including a pair of relays, while racking up 121 points on the way to claiming the title at the Columbus Early Bird. Payten Poling led the Warriors by helping pick up 23 team points as part of three wins, including the top time in the 1,500-meter run edging out Hillcrest Academy senior Leah Bontrager by 0.17 seconds, winning the race in 5:49.59.
Poling, Shea Scott, Kadence Nusbaum and Faith Neeley took part in a distance medley relay win, producing the only sub-five minute time crossing the finish line in 4:59.33. Poling also anchored Van Buren County's win in the closing 4x400 relay race joining Julia Meek, Kelsey Welch and Libby Bainbridge in posting a season-opening time of 4:52.76 beating Winfield-Mount Union by 7.58 seconds.
Bainbridge picked up Van Buren County's first win in the field, claiming the high jump title at Columbus by clearing the bar at 4-4 beating Warrior teammate Julia Meek by two inches. Nusbaum edged Highland sophomore Grace Prybil by .42 seconds in the 200-meter dash, winning the race for VBC in 30.04 while Neeley won the 800-meter run in 2:47.53 while Poling finished second in the half-mile race for the Warriors in 2:55.88.
The Van Buren County girls will be back on the track at Mediapolis on Mar. 31. The Warrior boys open the outdoor season at the Pekin Invitational on Monday at Davis Eidahl Track.