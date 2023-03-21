COLUMBUS – There may have still been some snow on the ground on Monday.
At least it wasn't on the track. Or falling out of the skies.
Less than a week after another brief system of winter weather passed through southern Iowa, Van Buren County joined seven other schools at Columbus Junction High School to compete in the first outdoor track and field meet of the season. The Warrior girls and boys both finished second in total points with the VBC girls scoring 127.5 points, 31 points shy of Lone Tree, while the VBC boys scored 148 points finishing 64 points behind 1A state indoor champion Columbus.
"It's been kind of a brutal start to the season with the weather and trying to get outside to get some conditioning in," Van Buren County head boys track coach Mike Bainbridge said. "To get out here a week earlier than we normally start and get out to compete with these teams, I couldn't be happier."
Both Lincoln and Libby Bainbridge scored wins on the track for the Warriors during the meet. Libby Bainbridge passed Columbus freshman Audrey Hoback, who stumbled over two of the final three hurdles, to win the girls 400-meter hurdles in 1:24.42.
Lincoln Bainbridge, meanwhile, scored a win in his very first outdoor high school race on Monday. The freshman, coming off a cross-country season that ended by qualifying to the Class 1A state meet, pulled away early from Columbus teammates Cael Phillips and Josh Almanza winning the boys 3,200-meter run in 10:50.5 before going down to ground out of breath after crossing the finish line following the eight-lap race.
"I was feeling strong right up until lap four," Lincoln Bainbridge said. "I started fighting the wind on the back stretch pretty hard, but I knew I had to finish it out strong. I couldn't let that kid behind me (Phillips) catch me.
"I haven't run track in awhile. It's a lot different than running on a cross-country course, but it felt good."
Bainbridge wasn't the only Van Buren County freshman runner to find opening-night success on Monday. Rylee Philips jumped out in front in the girls 1,500-meter run and never looked back, breaking six minutes in varsity debut for the Warriors in 5:59.73 beating Highland freshman Siena Stanerson by over 15 seconds.
"I felt pretty good throughout the whole thing, especially late in the race," Philips said. "I wasn't nearly as nervous as I was earlier in the meet. The nerves really kick in when you're waiting around to race. You just have to keep stretching and talk to myself to keep my confidence up."
Philips was able to anchor a win for the Van Buren County girls in the 4x800 relay. Callie Kracht, Sophia Jirak and Rylee Caviness helped build the lead before Philips took the final hand off and closed out a winning run of 11:38.84 for the Warriors, beating Highland by nearly 70 seconds.
"We have a lot of young girls and we have a small team, but we've got a wide variety of girls that can do a lot of things," Van Buren County head girls track coach Lucinda DeHart said. "I think we're seeing a lot of strength from our younger girls. Our older girls have stepped up and been great mentors for them, showing them what it takes whether it's been on handoffs or getting ready in the blocks.
It's been a good mesh of girls that have really come together. I wish we could have more, but the ones that are out are a pretty good quality of kids."
The Van Buren County boys scored three relay wins, claiming first place in the sprint medley in 1:41.02, the distance medley in 4:02.71 and the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:13.34. Anthony Duncan matched Lincoln Bainbridge in claiming a pair of first-place medals at the Columbus meet as the returning state qualifier added a winning run in the boys 400-meter dash, pulling away from Columbus sophomore Juan Chairez by nearly five seconds to win the one-lap dash in 53.54.
"I haven't had too much time to practice. I've been dealing with injuries in my quad(ricep)s," Duncan said. "This is really my first meet since state last year. It's definitely tough when it's cold and windy out. I'm ready for it to get warm."
Duncan will be devoting his entire focus this year to track and field after splitting his time last season between track and boys golf. Even while competing in two sports, Duncan was able to earn a state medal after placing fifth in the 400-meter Class 2A hurdles in 55.62 seconds one day after placing 13th in the 400-meter dash at state in 51.46.
"The ultimate goal is to get the blue oval," Duncan said. "I'm always trying to get my times down. Hopefully, I can make it there for both the Drake Relays and for state. That's my biggest goal. I want to get seen. I'll still be playing golf on my own time, but I'm going to have a lot more time this season to practice for track instead of going back and forth like I did last year."
