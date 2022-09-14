ALBIA — Young freshmen like Emma Wenger, Addison Halstead, Sophie Waber and Ashley Beary were part of two wins in three matches with Davis County in the 2019 season.
The tide had turned in favor of the Mustangs over the past two seasons, however. Davis County entered Tuesday night having beaten Albia five straight times, including three consecutive sweeps winning eight consecutive sets in the South Central Conference rivalry.
"Just the fact that we could win a game against them was pretty big," Halstead said on Tuesday.
Now seniors, Halstead and Wenger shared in an emotional hug after Albia took three sets from Davis County in a five-game battle that went beyond the distance bringing out the best in both teams both physically and emotionally. Three late offensive misses by the Mustangs would ultimately allow Albia to clinch a thrilling 25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15 victory in a two-hour instant classic between a pair of SCC championship contenders.
"There are a lot of times where we'd get in our heads before we played them," Halstead said of the rivalry on the volleyball court between Davis County and Albia. "The mindset was definitely different this time. We really wanted this win."
Tuesday's win puts Albia in a three-way tie with Davis County and Centerville for second place in the SCC standings. Third-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont now stands alone atop the conference after earning a 25-19, 24-26, 25-14, 25-23 win at No. 10 (4A) Knoxville, dropping the Panthers into a three-way tie for fifth with Chariton and Clarke two games behind the Rockets.
"We were ready for this match and I felt we had a lot of excitement going into this match," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "As the match went on we were not putting forth our best mental attitude which felt like we were playing not to lose instead of playing to win. Changing that mindset around helped us serve better and make better decisions with the ball."
Davis County (9-9, 2-1 SCC) and Albia (11-4, 2-1 SCC) both face EBF later this month in SCC matches, giving both teams a chance to earn at least a share of the conference title. The Mustangs and Lady Dees will look to continue to push each other on the hardwood in Wapello County this weekend as the two teams will meet during pool play at the Ottumwa Invitational on Saturday morning at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
"We know that winning this match gives us a chance to win the conference. That's one of our goals for this season," Wenger said. "Our mindset was to win. We all gave our hearts out there to give it our all."
