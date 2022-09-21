PEKIN — It was more than just starting a new week in the middle of the high school volleyball season on Monday.
Van Buren County, Moravia, Pekin and Cardinal all faced challenges at Pekin's home quadrangular tournament. Moravia and Cardinal were both adjusting to injuries to key players while Pekin began its second week under the guidance of Jordan Mohs, who stepped up from assistant coach to the role of head coach following the resignation of Rusty Crabtree.
None of those factors kept the Mohawks, Comets and Panthers from testing each other and Van Buren County in the span of six matches over five-plus hours at the Pekin High School Gymnasium. The Warriors were pushed to decisive third sets by Cardinal and Moravia before ultimately pushing through to earn three straight wins sweeping Pekin (21-15, 21-15), holding off Moravia (21-16, 17-21, 15-11) and pushing past Cardinal (11-21, 21-14, 15-12) to even its overall record at 5-5 on the season.
"Focusing in on what we needed to do and making sure that we had good energy on our side," Van Buren County head volleyball coach B.J. Carter said. "A lot of it was on us. We needed to overcome out own errors in each of those games and put the ball in play."
The Warriors were able to aid their cause with a strong serving effort that included 24 aces in the three wins. Alivia Bratten closed out the three-set win over Moravia with an ace on match point while three straight aces served up by Annabelle Cormier gave Van Buren County a 9-6 lead in the decisive third set against Cardinal.
"We just had to encourage each other in those tough moments of each match," Cormier said. "We got down, personally, at times and needed our teammates to lift us back up to make the big plays that won those big points.
"I don't think we played the best we could, but there were definitely some moments where we were at the top of our game," Ivy Davidson added after leading Van Buren County on the night with 17 kills.
Moravia was able to bounce back from the three-set loss to the Warriors, sweeping Pekin 21-7 and 21-15 to finish off a winning night. The Mohawks opened the night winning a thrilling battle with Cardinal in a match that was halted due to the teams reaching a 45-minute time limit that was originally included as part of the quadrangular stipulations put in place at the start of the season, but was overruled due to the state regulations requiring any set be played to completion.
"I wasn't going to complain if they had called it right there. We were up 4-2 in the third set, so technically we would have had the win," Moravia head volleyball coach Ryan Vanbogaert said. "I was very proud with how our girls responded when they told us we were going to resume the match. They showed a lot of grit to come back thinking they had the match won and then getting reset to make sure they got the victory."
Moravia finished off a 21-16, 20-22, 18-16 win by scoring the final three points to end a back-and-forth battle with the Comets. Destiny Drew stepped up, tipping home a pair of points at the net to lift the Mohawks to a much-needed win for a short-handed squad that has lost two key players with Peytin Ellison suffering a shoulder injury early in the season while junior Alexa Bedford is still recovering after being hit by a drunk driver during the Moravia Fall Festival.
"The driver crossed the median and hit both her and another girl head on," Vanbogaert said. "The great news is that everyone was able to walk away safely. Right now, we're taking it day by day. We know we'll be without Alexa this week for sure. We'll see where it goes from there. It's a swollen knee that she's got right now. We're not sure if anything is torn. The fact that she's alive is what care about the most."
After coming within two games of earning two wins in the first two matches at Pekin, Cardinal would fall to 0-3 on Monday after dropping a 22-20, 21-16 decision to Pekin in the final match of the night. The Comets fell to 2-13 overall on the season and 0-4 in the South Central Conference on Tuesday after dropping a 25-12, 25-18 and 25-11 decision at Centerville on Tuesday.
"Our attitudes have been great. We just have to be able to finish," Cardinal head volleyball coach Candice Guiter said. "We need to play at a consistent level. The girls are dedicated. They want to win. They're going to make the other team earn it."
Breanna Guiter led the Comets with 16 kills in the three matches. Megan Ward stepped up with four aces against Moravia as Cardinal shook off a run of 12 straight points scored by the Mohawks to force a third set as the Comets played short-handed themselves with junior Emma Becker officially sidelined for the season with a torn ACL.
"Staying competitive and trusting each other are all things we are working towards," Candice Guiter said. "There's a lot of positives we can take away from each match. Our big goal now is to find that leader out there on the court and communicate so we know what's going on."
The Panthers, after losing eight straight matches to open the season, won for the third time in the last six matches with two of those wins coming under the guidance of Mohs. The former all-state standout at Sigourney and daughter of Sigourney's longtime volleyball coach, Chris Carter, is joined on the sidelines by another second-generation volleyball coach as former Fairfield all-state setter Danae Drish (daughter of former Fairfield head volleyball coach Diane Drish) is serving as Pekin's assistant volleyball coach.
"It has been crazy and the girls have done a great job adjusting to a much different coaching style," Mohs said. "Getting them used to those changes, getting them used to Danae as well, I think the girls have responded well. I feel like both Danae and I are consistently talking about what our parents did. We mesh very well together with the things that we believe in and the things we want to achieve. That really helps."
All four teams will be in action on Thursday as Cardinal heads to PCM on Thursday while Moravia (9-8) hosts Seymour in a key Bluegrass Conference clash. The Mohawks earned wins Tuesday over Murray (25-7, 13-25, 15-10) and Melcher-Dallas (25-6, 25-10) moving over .500 for the first time this season.
Both Pekin (3-11) and Van Buren County will be taking part in pool play on Thursday in the Southeast Iowa Superconference tournament. The Panthers head to Winfield-Mount Union while Van Buren County will host their own pool at Harmony High School with the top team teams in each pool advancing to the SEISC Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington.
