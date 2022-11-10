OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School's Ella Allar, Rylea Hinebaugh and Camdyn Crouse were rewarded for their strong seasons as they were named to the first-team south division Iowa Alliance all-conference volleyball teams recently.
Allar was one of two seniors selected to the south division's first team. Hinebaugh was selected as one of the two setters on the first team, along with Des Moines Roosevelt unanimous selection James Steinbach, while Crouse was the only first-team libero selected.
Allar, a senior outside hitter, led the Bulldogs with 40 aces finishing the season serving 277-302. She also had 159 kills on the season, finishing just 12 kills behind Miya Fuller for the team's top mark.
Hinebaugh finished with 652 assists this season, recording her 1,000th career assist during Ottumwa's season-ending regional semifinal loss at Dowling Catholic. Crouse led the Iowa Alliance Conference's south division with 309 digs on the season.
Sophomore Makayla Brown was a named a second-team middle blocker after finishing with a team-leading 40 total blocks, while sophomores Brylee Jaeger and Avery Franke each earned honorable mention all-conference selections.
In addition to Steinbach, Roosevelt teammate Sidney Schwartz joined Des Moines Lincoln senior Abby Saryasane and Des Moines East sophomore Cora Knoop as Iowa Alliance Conference south division unanimous selections. Roosevelt won the inaugural Iowa Alliance volleyball title, going 5-0 in regular-season play before edging Waterloo West in the final of the conference tournament final. Ottumwa, 17-19 overall, finished second in the south division to Roosevelt with a 4-1 mark.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont sophomore hitter Molly Shafer was the lone unanimous selection to the seven-player first-team All-South Central Conference volleyball team. Shafer finished eighth in the state with 545 kills this season, leading the SCC with a .387 kill efficiency pacing the Rockets to a 30-win season and spot in the Class 2A state volleyball tournament semifinals.
Kate Shafer and Whitney Klyn also earned first-team honors for their seasons for EBF. Shafer finished with a team-leading 860 assists while Klyn led the Rockets with 79 service aces.
Albia senior Sophie Waber earned first-team all-SCC honors. The starting libero for the Lady Dees finished with a conference-high 411 total digs.
Davis County senior Sophia Young also earned first-team all-SCC honors for the Mustangs. Young finished third in the conference with 339 total kills and was second to teammate Chloe Fetcho in serve efficiency at 95.3 percent.
Albia's Addison Halstead was a second-team selection, joining EBF's Cooper Champoux and Centerville's Emma Weber. Fetch was joined by Davis County teammate Kayla Joos on the all-SCC second team.
Cardinal teammates Brenna Guiter and Cynthia Albert were honorable mention selections on the all-SCC volleyball team. Albia teammates Sydney Hoskins, Ashley Beary and Giulia Cocci joined Centerville teammates Rachel George, Breckyn Carney and Matty Kovacevich, Davis County teammates Caden VanLaningham, Stephyn Wilfawn and Maddie Wagler and EBF teammates Aliya Wagamon, Kaylee Helm and Cassidy Long as All-SCC honorable mention picks.
Fairfield teammates Macy Rayburn and Maddie Jones earned first-team honors in the Southeast Conference for the Trojans.
Jones led the conference with 516 assists while Rayburn posted a conference-best .215 kill efficiency. The Trojans won the Southeast Conference title with a 4-1 regular-season record, avenging its only regular-season conference loss to Burlington beating the Grayhounds in the tournament finals.
Fairfield's Kiya Robertson, Lilly Bergren and Maggie Rayburn were second-team selections in the SEC. Robertson finished fifth in the league with 312 digs, Rayburn led the Trojans with 49 total blocks while Bergren finished second on the team with 274 digs.
Rowan Terrell and Addison Ferrel was selected honorable mention for Fairfield. Burlington sophomore Annalise Buxton was selected the conference's player of the year.
Six Sigourney spikers earned all-conference honors in the South Iowa Cedar League. Senior setter Brookelyn Hemsley was the lone first-team selection for the Savages after handing out 529 assists and hitting the floor for 236 digs, reaching 1,000 career assist while helping Sigourney win 23 matches and a spot in the gold bracket of the SICL tournament for the first time in program history.
Sigourney’s top three leaders in kills made the second team. Amiya Smallwood led the Savages with 180 kills and 36 blocks while senior teammate Macy Fisch racked up 158 kills and 34 aces. Sophomore Josephine Moore added 49 aces and 372 digs to go with 137 kills.
Senior libero Reagan Power earned second-team all-SICL honors after notching a team-high 380 digs. Senior Zoe Webb and sophomore Reagan Clarahan were honorable mention selections for the Savages.
Van Buren County teammates Ivy Davidson and Annabelle Cormier were each honorable mention selections to the the SEI Superconference South Division team. Davidson led the Warriors with 200 kills and 22 blocks while Cormier collected a team-leading 365 assists.
In the North Division, Pekin teammates Emma Phillips and Claire Roth earned honorable mention all-conference honors. Roth led the Panthers with 29 aces on 196-215 serving while Phillips finished second on the team with 87 kills and eight solo blocks.
Moravia freshman Candace Walton earned first-team all-Bluegrass Conference honors in the east division, joining Twin Cedars teammates Rylee Dunkin, Sophie Lyle and Jillian French. Dunkin, who qualified for the state cross-country for the fourth time this fall, joined Seymour junior Maysen Trimble as the only unanimous selections to the Bluegrass Conference's east division first team.
Moravia junior Keelie Anderson and Twin Cedars junior Kenzyn Roberts earned second-team all-conference honors in the Bluegrass Conference's east division. Honorable mention selections included Moulton-Udell senior Stephanie Lenger, Moravia senior Lauren Long, Twin Cedars sophomore Ami Mockenhaupt, Seymour sophomore Kaitlyn Keller and Melcher-Dallas senior Summer Karpan.
