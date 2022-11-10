Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.