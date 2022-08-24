WAYLAND – On her first night in the hot seat as the head coach of the Sigourney High School volleyball team, Sierra Davis saw a few familiar faces inside the gymnasium on Monday night.
On one side of the gym was Jordan Carter, her former teammate at Sigourney and current assistant coach at Pekin. In the stands, was Chris Carter, head coach of the Savages for both Davis and Carter during their time as varsity teammates in 2013 and 2014.
"It's a little unusual not seeing them on the same sidelines," Davis said. "It's still fun to see those familiar faces here and there."
Davis picked up her first two wins as head coach on Monday as the Savages bounced back from a thrilling three-set loss to Van Buren County. Sigourney swept Pekin 21-12 and 21-17 before ending the night with a pair 21-18 wins over Wapello, allowing the Savages to finish in a tie for the second-best record in the round-robin tournament while giving Davis some bragging rights over her former teammate.
"We play Pekin again next week. I guess we'll see if Jordan can get some redemption," Davis joked.
Sigourney joined Centerville, Van Buren County and Wapello in winning two of three matches at the season-opening WACO tournament. The Savages won five games in the three matches, which would have allowed Sigourney to earn a spot in the championship match had one been scheduled.
Instead, WACO walked out with the home tournament title after going 3-0 including a three-set win over Centerville. The Redettes scored an impressive 21-10, 21-15 season-opening sweep over Louisa-Muscatine and closed the night sweeping Columbus 21-16, 21-15 after falling 21-13, 19-21, 15-6 to WACO in what proved to be the battle for the best record in the tournament.
"I actually thought the best game we played the entire night came in the second game against WACO," Centerville head volleyball coach Tom Hill said. "That was a lot of fun. WACO is a really good team coming back. We were able to step up after losing that first set and pushed it into the third.
"The big thing I gathered from this is that we're playing together better. We're understanding roles and doing our jobs. In volleyball, you have to be able to trust your teammates and do those things that will make you better."
The Redettes turned things around on Monday after losing five of seven games during a 1-2 start to a 5-26 season last fall at the WACO tournament. Centerville won five of seven games in their return to Wayland, winning by a combined 28 points in two sweeps after being outscored by 41 points in straight-set losses at the same tournament last year to Van Buren County and West Burlington.
"I think we're going to be great this season," Centerville senior Rachel George said. "We were doing two-a-days this summer getting ready for the season. We got a lot of work in. We went to an (Iowa State University) camp. Our team has gotten a lot stronger. Our communication is great. We're a great team."
Like Centerville, Sigourney came within a set of a perfect 3-0 start to the season. The Savages shook off an error-plagued opening game of the season against Van Buren County, allowing the Warriors to hang on for a 21-18 win, as blocks by Macy Fisch and Emma Hammes late in the second game rallied Sigourney from a 19-17 deficit forcing a third and decisive game with a 21-19 win.
"The energy was a lot better even from the first game to the second," Davis said. "We had a little bit of a slow start. We've been to a couple scrimmages, but it's still a long bus ride down for that first match. Fortunately, we snapped out of it pretty quickly."
Van Buren County, however, was able to pull out a back-and-forth battle with the Savages in the third and decisive set. Ivy Davidson delivered a kill to untie the set at 14-14, giving the Warriors the serve on match point.
The initial serve by the Warriors appeared to go long, but neither the officials nor the flag person could give a definitive ruling leading to a re-serve at 15-14. Sigourney failed to get the ball over the net in the middle of the ensuring rally, allowing Van Buren County to escape with the 21-18, 19-21, 16-14 win.
"We really stepped it up in that third game," Davis said. "Overall, I can't be too mad about the day. We came out of here pretty good."
Van Buren County bounced back from a 21-13, 21-14 loss to Wapello to end the night sweeping Pekin 21-15 and 21-14 to also end the night with a 2-1 record. Pekin went 0-3, opening the night losing 21-13 and 21-12 to Wapello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.