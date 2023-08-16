BLOOMFIELD — For the first time in nearly a year, Emma Becker found herself battling with her teammates on a volleyball court Tuesday night.
The Cardinal senior faced her first live action for the Comet spikers on Tuesday during a four-team preseason scrimmage hosted by Davis County at the Mutchler Community Center since suffering an ACL injury last year over Labor Day weekend competing at the English Valleys Tournament. The injury ended Becker's junior volleyball season after just two matches and wiped out Becker's junior season of high school girls basketball.
While Becker did return to compete in track and field, as well as softball, being back on a volleyball floor brought with it a new set of physical and mental challenges.
"I really don't think about my knee a lot. It might sneak into the back of my head when I'm jumping, just because that's how the injury happened," Becker said. "My hitting is pretty much back. My landing isn't quite where I want it to be. I think I'm still a little timid when I'm going up to jump, so I'm not getting as high as I want to, but I think I'm getting back to where I am. I'm definitely further along than I thought I would be."
Cardinal, Moravia, Albia and Davis County all got their first chances to take the court against live competition on Tuesday. Three of the four teams are coming off winning seasons and thrilling wins over each other with Moravia winning a decisive 18-16 third set over Cardinal in a quadrangular at Pekin days after Albia edged Davis County in decisive sets twice winning a 17-15 fifth set on Sept. 13 before outlasting the Mustangs 26-24 in the decisive third set at the Ottumwa Invitational four days later.
The Comets, 3-22 last fall, return six players that took part in all 25 matches and 66 games as well as Becker who had only missed one game in her first two seasons. Megan and Emily Ward return after collecting a combined 225 of 262 assists for the Comets last year while senior libero Brinlee Ostrander is back after collecting at team-best 207 digs.
"The girls are looking great. They're definitely looking better now than we did at the end of last season," Cardinal head volleyball coach Candice Major said. "Seeing them execute against other teams showed me what I already knew. We are looking so much stronger this year and more confident. Our serve-receive was impeccable, which is one of the toughest skills to master."
Moravia, 15-14 last season, may have a chance to record the most wins out of the four teams that played at the Mutchler Center on Tuesday. The Mohawks return seven players that played in at least 20 matches last season with eight players that played in at least 46 games, including seniors Kellie Anderson, Destiny Drew and Finley Spencer who played in all 77 games last fall.
Candace Walton, Moravia's leader at the net last season with 138 kills and 27 blocks, returns to the court this year for the Mohawks. Walton also led the Mohawks with 62 ace serves last fall while Anderson and Drew combined to pace Moravia with 304 combined digs.
"It helps this year that we have six seniors," Moravia head volleyball coach Ryan Vanbogaert said. "We're more experienced than we've been a long time. We're in a good spot. The girls have been planning and preparing for this for the past four years. They understand that it's make or break at this point. They make my job easy. All I have to do is put them out on the floor and let them go make the plays."
While Cardinal and Moravia returns plenty of talent, both Albia and Davis County will be seeking to replace several talented seniors. The two South Central Conference rivals lost a combined 16 seniors that helped combined to win 43 matches last fall.
"We've pretty much rebuilt our team. We lost half of our starting line-up from last season," Albia senior Sydney Hoskins said. "It's kind of a rebuilding year, which gives me a lot of confidence going into the regular season considering how good we've looked. I thought we stacked up well."
Morgan Teno is Albia's most experienced returning player having played in 31 matches, starting 28 of those matches recording a team-leading 38 blocks. Hoskins, meanwhile, is Albia's top returning attacker after racking up 163 winners at the net helping the Lady Dees post an 18-13 record last fall.
"Right now, I'm going in wherever (Albia head volleyball coach Melissa Cox-Dustin) puts me. I'm setting. I'm hitting. It's pretty much wherever I'm needed," Hoskins said. "I'm playing for my team. I'm willing to play anywhere and help out my team as much as I can."
Davis County, meanwhile, is seeking its fifth consecutive winning season. Coming off a 25-15 season, the Mustangs also have to replace several seniors that graduated including four players that were on the court for all 100 games last year.
"It's actually kind of exciting to build something new," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We do have five returning players. They've played enough that they get it. They're all on the same page and have pretty lofty goals. There will be a little bit of trial and error to see who is going to work to fill those positions."
Sydney Utt, the long returning player to have played in all 40 matches and 100 games last fall, is looking forward to the challenge of leading her younger teammates throughout the season. After recording 115 kills, 33 blocks, 52 digs, 28 assists and 21 aces as a junior, Utt is keeping it simple when it comes to passing on the lessons she's learned over the past three years as a Mustang spiker.
"Stick with it and trust yourself," Utt said. "You have to continue to set your sights high. That's how you have a good season. You have to set high expectations so that you can work to meet those expectations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.