DES MOINES — Another night, another Iowa Alliance Conference win for the Ottumwa High School volleyball team.
In yet another balanced effort, several different Bulldog players got the chance to help put away Ottumwa's fourth straight conference victory on Tuesday night. Head coach Ruth Thomas was able to get 13 different players into a 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 sweep at Des Moines East.
"It was a good, solid playing time for everyone. All of our girls got to mix well with each other," Thomas said. "It was an overall, successful night."
Makayla Brown led a balanced night at the net for the Bulldogs with 10 different players recording at least one of the 38 kills by the Ottumwa spikers. Brown finished with nine kills while going 17-20 in hitting attempts.
Six different Bulldogs finished with at least one ace, led by Avery Franke who recorded four aces as part of a perfect 13-13 serving night. Franke also led a balanced night for the Ottumwa on the defensive side of the court with eight digs as all 13 players that took the court for the Bulldogs came up with at least one of the team's 38 digs.
"To know we have kids that are will to dive all around the court is encouraging to see," Thomas said. "It shows that we have a team of players that are focused on playing hard both offensively and defensively."
Ottumwa (6-7, 4-0 Iowa Alliance) will return home this weekend to host their annual invitational tournament. Action gets underway with pool play on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.
"We've got several super teams (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Davis County, Albia, Washington, Fairfield, Burlington and Mount Pleasant) that we love to play against," Thomas said of the tournament field. "It's going to be a fantastic day of volleyball at Evans (Middle School) Gym."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.