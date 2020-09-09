OTTUMWA — Being ranked in the preseason only proves the potential of how good a team can be.
Staying ranked throughout the season requires a team live up to that potential every single day.
The Ottumwa volleyball team entered this season ranked in the top 15 of Class 5A for the second straight year. It took one week last season for the Bulldog to fall out of the statewide rankings for good.
Now, the Bulldogs are looking to prove they belong on the same court with any of the best teams in the state. After nearly knocking off a pair of top-10 teams over the weekend at the Mount Vernon tournament, Ottumwa secured a true signature win on a night dedicated to the nine seniors that helped make it happen.
For the first time in 10 years, Ottumwa beat Southeast Polk on a volleyball court, pulling out an emotional 25-23, 23-25, 32-30, 25-18 win over the Rams. The win snapped a five-match winning streak in the CIML rivalry that includes four sweeps by Southeast Polk with the last two taking place each of the past two seasons.
“This is our first time, as a group, that we’ve beaten a Southeast Polk volleyball team since we played them in a freshman match three years ago,” OHS senior setter Emma Weilbrenner said. “If you look at the stats, they’re sort of the pick to win. They also have the name of Southeast Polk. They have that reputation. This was our chance to show we also have a reputation to uphold as Ottumwa Bulldogs. That was fun to show tonight.”
Weilbrenner, Anne Guest, Ashley Jones, Ally Paris, Chloe Schneckloth, Josie Vonderhaar, Avery Baumgartner and Loren Egbert were all honored on Tuesday as Ottumwa played for the just the second time at home this season. With the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Bulldogs wanted to make sure to honor their four-year players before any future home matches were potentially canceled.
As it turned out, head coach Ruth Thomas couldn’t have picked a better match to honor the seniors in what proved to be a truly memorable night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
“The biggest thing that strikes me with this is the unified effort. I’ve not seen us cover for each other as well, communicate for each other as well as this team does,” Thomas said. “When I started coaching this group of kids, they’d be on the court between points talking about something other than volleyball. Now, these girls are advanced enough and they’re showing our program this is the way you win the big games and showing that it takes some communication.
“They’re out there telling each other watch this serve, remember this girl likes to do that. They’re analyzing the hands of the setter. They’re predicting where things are going. They’re loaded and ready to go. I’m so proud of them for so many different things.”
There was so much to be proud of on Tuesday in a match that truly tested the Bulldogs to win every single point. The first set alone saw neither team open more than a two-point lead until a four-point spurt by Ottumwa finally forced Southeast Polk to use its first timeout trailing 20-17.
Even after that, the Rams fought back and took a 21-20 lead on a tiebreaking ace serve by Kaylee McAninch. Paris and Guest would counter with clutch kills as Ottumwa scored five of the final seven points to take the opening set.
“We have worked so hard since the beginning of the season. I loved this match because it just showed us no matter what the name on the front of the jersey says, anyone can win,” Guest said. “It just showed what Ottumwa can do.”
Ottumwa (4-4) even looked like it might be on the way to sweeping Southeast Polk, something that hasn’t happened in 13 years. Paris and Guest carried over their clutch play at the net late in the opening set by teaming up for a trio of blocks and a pair of kills for each as the Bulldogs opened a 16-7 lead in the second set.
After a timeout, Southeast Polk scored five straight points including three kills by Abigail Bentley. The Rams (2-5) would come all the way back in a set they trailed almost all the way through to win 25-23, leveling the match before seemingly taking control of the match by opening an early four-point lead in the third set.
In recent years, the rest of the story has played out where a tough opponent would take Ottumwa’s best shot and gradually outclass the Bulldogs to secure wins. The Bulldogs, however, flipped the script with a set for the ages rallying to tie the Rams at 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 22-22 and 23-23. Ottumwa finally got the lead on a Baumgartner kill that suddenly gave the Bulldogs a set point.
That’s when the thrills reached an epic point. Addison Brunner’s kill not only erased that extra point, but sent the third set well beyond regulation with both teams failing to connect on set-clinching kills and countering winners. Ottumwa overcame a pair of set points by the Rams and finally, after a tip by Weilbrenner, was able to convert on their fifth set point to end a thrilling 32-30 set.
“I actually coached a match once where we had a set that went 45 minutes, but I’ve never been a part of anything like this on that level,” Thomas said. “The funny thing was, even as the set was getting longer, I think our confidence was growing. Even when we faced set points, I think the girls saw they could hang in and win those big points when they needed to.”
Ottumwa would steamroll to the finish line, overcoming an early two-point deficit and snapping a late 16-16 tie by scoring nine of the final 11 points. Baumgartner had an ace and a kill during the final five point surge that ended with a tip by Schneckloth, allowing Ottumwa fans to celebrate the win just minutes after being reminded by OHS players not to leave after the epic third set had concluded.
“I think everyone’s just used to a lot of matches we’ve been in that have only gone three sets, win or lose,” Guest said after leading OHS on Senior Night with 17 kills and four blocks. “I’m not sure anyone has seen us play in a match like that before.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
No. 11 (5A) Ottumwa 25-23-32-25, Southeast Polk 23-25-30-18 Southeast Polk statistics
Aces – Grace Rosenboom 6, Alaina Brincks 3, Tiffany Harmison 2, Kaylee McAninch 2, Hannah Schwemm 2, Taylor Soung. TEAM 16.
Kills - Addison Brunner 10, Rosenboom 10, Myah Shipley 9, Brincks 7, Abigail Bentley 6, Brooklin Daily 5, McAninch. TEAM 48.
Blocks - Shipley 5, Jordyn Brown, Brunner, Dailey Rosenboom, Soung. TEAM 10.
Ottumwa statistics
Aces - Avery Baumgartner 2, Chloe Schneckloth 2, Anne Guest, Kiley Heller, Emma Weilbrenner. TEAM 7.
Kills - Guest 17, Ally Paris 7, Baumgartner 4, Ashley Jones 4, Schneckloth 4, Weilbrenner. TEAM 37.
Blocks - Guest 4, Schneckloth 4, Jones 3, Paris 3, Baumgartner. TEAM 15.