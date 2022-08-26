OTTUMWA — Not once, but twice last season the Ottumwa volleyball team walked off the court at Evans Middle School Gymnasium disappointed after seeing two golden chances to earn a victory slip away against Mount Pleasant and Davis County.
Both the Panthers and Mustangs returned to Ottumwa on Thursday. Both were close to pushing the Bulldogs to the limit again nearly forcing decisive third sets.
After going winless in 11 matches to open last season, however, the Bulldog spikers are proving how much different this season could be already just six matches and one week into the regular season. Ottumwa evened their overall record at 3-3 with a pair of tense wins following a 25-13, 26-24 sweep of Mount Pleasant with a 25-17, 27-25 win over ninth-ranked (3A) Davis County giving the Bulldogs three wins in their first three home matches of the year.
"I don't cry a lot, but I do get goosebumps," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "I had many, many goosebumps watching the girls compete. It was a performance to just be thrilled with."
For the Mustangs, it was a disappointing end to their first night on the court. Davis County opened the triangular, and the 2022 season, sweeping Mount Pleasant as an eight-point service run by Sophia Young in the opening set helped set the tone for a 25-13, 25-12 sweep of the Panthers.
"It was good to get our nerves out. Once we did, we started playing together," Young said after leading Davis County with 19 kills and three ace serves. "We take a lot of pride in bringing what we brought out of Ottumwa. They've got a very good volleyball program. To even play them is fun no matter if we win or lose."
Ottumwa pushed back when met with resistance by the Panthers and Mustangs. Mount Pleasant and Ottumwa exchanged the leads late in the second game with kills by Violet Hougland and Ella Allar tying Mount Pleasant at 21-21 and 22-22.
"I was kind of resistant to move to outside hitter this year just because I've played middle for so long," Allar said after finishing with 11 kills for the Bulldogs. "It's so much of a different feeling being on the outside knowing that you're getting that ball and you have the whole court to put it down. You can see it. It just seems to pick up our entire team to go up and get that big kill."
Ottumwa also drew energy in the middle from Makayla Brown, who had a key block in the second set against Mount Pleasant that ultimately helped clinch the first win of the night for the Bulldogs. Brown kept electrifying her teammates and the loud OHS student section with three more blocks against Davis County, helping the Bulldogs pull away late in the opening game.
"I think a block hypes everyone up almost more so than a big kill," Brown said. "When you can deny that big hit from the other team and get that point, it just seems to get everyone going. We have come a very long way and we're continuing to grow. We can only get better."
Ottumwa actually appeared on the very of taking two decisive wins against Davis County, jumping out to a 14-7 lead in the second set. The Mustangs were able to fight back, forcing Thomas to use both of her timeouts as Davis County ultimately took a 19-17 lead in the game in hopes of forcing a third and decisive set.
"I felt like we didn't play to our potential, but we always love playing Ottumwa. We've got a nice, friendly rivalry going," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "If we could have shook some of those opening-night jitters a little quicker, we might have been more prepared to play a pretty scrappy Ottumwa team."
Ottumwa rallied back, scoring six of the next seven points as Miya Fuller came on with a block and a pair of kills. Allar then helped the Bulldogs finish off Davis County with kills the prevented the Mustangs (1-1) from earning a potential set point, ultimately clinching the match when a kill down the line by Young was ruled wide at 26-25.
"We believe in ourselves and each other," Allar said. "We don't get off in our own heads about what we should be doing. We know that we can do it together and we can't do it without each other."
Ottumwa hits the road on Tuesday for an Iowa Alliance Conference match at Ames. Davis County will be in action this weekend at the West Marshall Tournament.
