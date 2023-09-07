Prep volleyball: Bulldog spikers sweep Hoover

DES MOINES – Fresh off a weekend of growth going up against some of the best competition in the state, the Ottumwa High School volleyball team put those skills to good use on Tuesday in a return to Iowa Alliance Conference south division action.
The Bulldogs rolled past Des Moines Hoover, allowing just 26 points in three sets on the road against the Huskies. Ottumwa swept the dual 25-9, 25-5 and 25-12 improving to 2-0 overall with six wins in six sets over Iowa Alliance opponents.
Sydney Rockhold stepped for Ottumwa with an impressive serving night, recording six aces as part of a perfect 24-24 service effort. Camdyn Crouse also a perfect in serving, going 14-14 while adding three aces and collecting three of Ottumwa's 13 digs in the match.
Violet Hougland connected on a team-leading eight kills for the Bulldogs. Brylee Jaeger and Vada Monaghan each picked up seven kills apiece while combining to go 23-29 attacking.
Rylea Hinebaugh added a team-leading 14 assists in the sweep, bringing her career-program record total to 1,128. Khloe O'Brien added 13 assists and both of Ottumwa's two blocks during the match.
Ottumwa (8-3, 2-0 Iowa Alliance) returns home on Tuesday night to host Des Moines East.
