OTTUMWA — What's the secret to the type of success Rylea Hinebaugh had serving the volleyball on Tuesday night?
"I just throw it up and hit it," Hinebaugh said. "I just hope for the best."
Hinebaugh was at her best right to the end of Ottumwa's postseason opener on Tuesday night, serving out the final 13 points of a 25-6, 25-16, 25-6 sweep against Des Moines North in what may very well have been the final match of the year at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. The Bulldogs would need a win by Waukee at Sioux City North as well as a win on Thursday at fourth-ranked Dowling Catholic in the Class 5A, Region 3 semifinals to earn one more match at home next week in the regional finals.
"I don't think it's quite sunk in yet that I may have played my final match here at home," Ottumwa senior Ella Allar said. "I knew going into it that it would be the last time I'd hear the walk-off music and the last time I'd step out on the court for warm-ups. It might have been the last time I put on the home uniform. I just don't think it's fully sunk in."
As has been the case throughout the season, Allar helped guide her younger teammates through an important match. Ottumwa dominated most of the postseason opener with the Polar Bears, leading wire-to-wire in the first set before pulling away in both the second and third games as new players began to enter the rotation.
"Our big goal was to keep the game on our side and not get caught up in what was happening on the other side of the net," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "We worked at making sure our blocks were getting closed. We worked on making sure our defense was set up based on where our blocks were closed. We worked on things that would apply as we move on to the next match.
"We can't simulate the actual game, but we can take the ball and create what we want to go after on the other side no matter who is over there."
Allar scored the first of Ottumwa's 32 kills in the match, one of seven winners at the net for one of the three senior Bulldog volleyball players. Makayla Brown took her turn to lead Ottumwa in the match as the top attacker with eight total kills on 13-15 hitting as the Bulldogs stormed out to a 13-1 lead in the opening game.
"It's really cool that the girls got to do this in front of our home crowd, in front of our families and friends," Allar said. "It definitely gives them a little bit of the successful experience that they'll need later on."
Des Moines North (2-22) finally scored their first offensive point on a kill by Elizabeth Puot on the ninth point of the second set. The Polar Bears had their most competitive game in the second, racking up three kills and a pair of aces before kills by Brylee Jaeger and Brown put the nine-point win away.
"We focused on taking care of North, moved people around and made sure everyone had their opportunities," Thomas said. "It was wonderful to see everyone out there at some point back home again. The girls did a great job."
Ottumwa (17-18) and Des Moines North battled back through three early ties and three early lead changes. Camdyn Crouse racked up a trio of aces during a five-point run that opened an 11-5 lead before a kill by Tammy Nyugen pulled the Polar Bears within five.
After a kill by Vada Monaghan, Hinebaugh took the ball and never gave it back matching teammate Avery Franke as part of a perfect 23-23 serving effort for the Bulldogs. During the final 13-point run, Hinebaugh racked up six of her match-leading nine aces dropping in a knuckling serve multiple times that prevented the Polar Bears from establishing a quality return.
"My serving at the beginning of the year was pretty rough, but I've been doing a lot better with my accuracy late in the year," Hinebaugh said. "I try to aim for a specific corner. I had a couple of them that went straight down where nobody touches them. There were a few that barely went over the net. I was kind of freaking out about it."
Besides the nine aces and perfect 23-23 serving night, Hinebaugh led the Bulldogs with 25 assists moving reaching 987 career assists heading into Thursday's regional semifinal match at Dowling needing 13 more to reach the career milestone of 1,000 assists. The sophomore setter also picked up three digs and even connected on a pair of kills during Tuesday's win.
"I've actually been getting a few more overpass kills. I had one against Waterloo East this past weekend (at the Iowa Alliance Conference tournament)," Hinebaugh said. "I love hitting. At practices, when we get the boxes out, I'm the first one up on the boxes so I can hit."
Seven different Bulldogs connected on multiple hits in the win. Nine different Ottumwa players finished with at least one of Ottumwa's 35 digs, led by 11 digs by Crouse.
