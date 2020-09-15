OTTUMWA — It was a bad night to be a Bobcat.
Ottumwa assistant volleyball coach Mallary Simmer predicted it in the locker room prior to the 14th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs took the court on Tuesday against Marshalltown in a CIML crossover match that came together last week due to both teams having COVID-related vacancies on their schedule.
Anne Guest helped make that prediction a reality, hammering home 14 kills as the Bulldogs swept the Bobcats 25-15, 25-15 and 25-20 at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Ottumwa owned a 34-25 edge in kills by the end of the night, leading the opening set from start to finish before pulling away early in each of the next two games to complete the sweep.
Avery Baumgartner added eight kills at the net for Ottumwa while Ally Paris finished with seven. Emma Weilbrenner fed all OHS attackers, finishing with a team-high 25 assists before polishing off the sweep with a third and final tip over the net that dropped in front of scrambling Marshalltown players, lifting the Bulldogs to four wins in four home matches so far this season.
Ottumwa (5-4) will look to remain perfect at home on Saturday as the Bulldogs host a seven-team invitational tournament starting at 8 a.m. While Burlington is unable to make the trip as the Grayhounds remain in quarantine until next week due to COVID-19, the 14th-ranked Bulldogs will welcome in Albia, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant and Washington as Ottumwa seeks to win the tournament for the third time in four years.