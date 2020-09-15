Ottumwa senior Anne Guest (12) swings through in front of OHS teammates Chloe Schneckloth (left) and Loren Egbert (right) while looking for one of her match-best 14 kills on Tuesday night in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 sweep by the 14th-ranked (5A) Bulldog volleyball team against Marshalltown at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa.