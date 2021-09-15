DES MOINES – From winless to perfect in one night.
In the 12th match of the season, the Ottumwa High School volleyball team finally found the winning touch on Tuesday in the CIML Metro conference opener. The Bulldogs swept Des Moines East 25-11, 25-11 and 25-16 securing Patricia Mulholland's first win as OHS head volleyball coach.
"It was great seeing the girls seal the deal," Mulholland said. "They have been working hard in the gym learning new parts of the game, refining their skills and doing what it takes to get better every single day.
"They never gave up. Their play is looking smoother together."
Rylea Hinebaugh and Kiley Heller, who led OHS in digs one week earlier with 19 in a loss at Southeast Polk, each collected a team-leading nine digs for the Bulldogs. Brooklyn Beske added a team-best seven kills after picking up just four winners at the net against the Rams one week earlier.
Ella Allar and Kennedy Hugen each racked up their best nights at the net in terms of hitting efficiency. Hugen recording four kills and a .583 hitting efficiency percentage while Allar collected six kills and finished with a .454 efficiency night.
Camdyn Crouse led the Bulldogs in serving, racking up 11 aces against the Scarlets. Addison Ransom led a balanced night at the net defensively with a pair of solo blocks and an assist with Allar, who added a solo block for Ottumwa.
Hinebaugh led Ottumwa (1-11, 1-0 CIML Metro) with 13 assists while Delaynie Stevens added eight sets to the Bulldog attackers. Ottumwa will look to pick up their first wins on their home court at Evans Middle School Gymnasium hosting the eight-team Ottumwa Invitational.
Ottumwa will compete in Pool 1 and play all pool matches to start the tournament on the north court (closest to the concession stand), starting with a match against 14th-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. The Bulldogs will also face Albia and Fairfield in pool play while Davis County, Mount Pleasant, Washington and Burlington competes in Pool 2 on the south court (closest to the Evans rubber gym) with the top two teams in each pool playing for the gold bracket title while the third and fourth-place teams in each pool play in the silver bracket.