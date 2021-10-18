DES MOINES – For the second time in two weeks, the Ottumwa volleyball team came within one game of knocking off Des Moines Lincoln.
For the second time in two weeks, the Railsplitters rallied back to win a thrilling battle with the Bulldogs. Lincoln edged OHS with a spot in the CIML Metro tournament finals on the line, winning 16-25, 25-17 and 19-17 on Saturday at Des Moines Hoover High School.
Des Moines Roosevelt would add the CIML Metro conference tournament title to the outright regular season championship clinched last Tuesday at Ottumwa. The Roughriders swept Des Moines East in consecutive 25-12 sets in the tournament semifinals before sweeping Lincoln 25-16, 25-22, 25-15 in the finals.
Ottumwa opened the CIML Metro tournament with a 25-7, 25-5 sweep of Des Moines North. Addison Grade had a solid all-around opener for the Bulldogs, matching Camdyn Crouse with a team-high four digs against the Polar Bears while connecting a team-leading four ace serves, matching Ella Allar in leading Ottumwa going 13-13 serving in the conference tournament opener.
Allar and Vada Monaghan accounted for Ottumwa's only block against North while joining Violet Hougland and Addison Ransom with a match-high three kills. Kennedy Hugen led OHS at the net against the Polar Bears, going 8-9 in total attacks.
Rylea Hinebaugh led Ottumwa throughout the tournament, collecting on 36 of the team's 38 assists in the two matches. Allar added a pair of aces against the Railsplitters, finishing a perfect service day going 12-12 in the tournament semifinals.
Hougland led the Bulldogs in the final match of the regular season at the net defensively, accounting for three blocks. Brooklyn Beske led OHS offensively at the net with nine kills, going 26-30 attacking, while senior libero Kiley Heller collected a team-leading nine digs against Lincoln.
Ottumwa (10-22) will host Waukee (6-27) on Tuesday night in the Class 5A regional tournament quarterfinals. Match time at Evans Middle School starts at 7 p.m.
Those interested in attending the match must purchase tickets online. Cash will not be accepted at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at ia.varsitybound.com by going to the volleyball section and clicking on the schedule of matches for Tuesday, Oct. 19. Links for tickets can also be found through Ottumwa High School's athletic link at www.cimlcentral.com.