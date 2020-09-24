OTTUMWA — Win or lose, the Ottumwa High School volleyball team took the court on Thursday night set to prove something.
Ankeny Centennial, the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A, stood on the other side of the net. The toughest foe yet this season gave the Bulldogs a chance to prove to themselves whether there indeed was a ceiling on just how far this potentially magical season can go.
Centennial won the battle in what might have been the final volleyball match of the season at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Thursday. Four different hitters collected eight of more kills for the Jaguars in a 25-17, 26-24, 25-16 win that might have been a little more competitive than the perennial state tournament contender might have expected from the upstart Bulldogs.
"I think they kind of expected a little less of us. I don't think they expected us to make a run at them," Ottumwa senior Anne Guest said. "I don't think they thought that we'd stay as close as we did with them at times, staying point for point with them during most of the match.
"We definitely went back and forth. We didn't just give in during any set. It wasn't a one-way win."
In fact, after building a 10-3 lead to start the match, Centennial and Ottumwa were almost dead even over the next 77 points. The Jaguars won 39 of those 77 points while Ottumwa won 18, nearly pushing Ankeny Centennial into an even split of the first two sets after Guest hammered home a kill late in the second to even the set at 24-24, putting OHS within two points of tying up the match.
Instead, a serve into the net gave Centennial a third set point. Marissa Meyer polished off the set with a kill, one of nine of the night for the Jaguar junior, to officially clinch a two-set lead for the fifth-ranked visitors.
"We played much better than we did on Tuesday (at Cedar Rapids Prairie). Not only were we at home, but our perspective on the match was completely different," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "They were out there working hard trying to do their very best. We got disconnected a few times, but the effort was there."
The Bulldogs took a step up this week in the level of competition. After a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 what-might-have-been loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday, Ottumwa (10-6) battled in every point ultimately succumbing to a Jaguar team that can uses a wealth of attackers to find the open spaces on the court.
As is the case with a good-hitting baseball or softball team, Ankeny Centennial's success came from a basic skill that kept the Bulldogs on their toes throughout the night.
"They just do a good job of hitting it where you're not at," Guest said. "They found the open spots better than we did. On the other side, it was hard to get the ball down. Everything we sent over they found a way to play to keep the point alive."
Olivia Anderson led the balanced Jaguar attack with 11 kills, two more than teammates Meyer and Payton Mitchell. Besides scoring on nine kills and a block, Mitchell had six of Ankeny Centennial's 14 aces, giving the Jaguars a 10-point edge in a match decided by a total of 19 points.
"Recognizing the fact that we played fairly close against the fifth-ranked team in the state, I'm much more impressed with how we played in this match than how we played on Tuesday at Prairie," Thomas said. "I think we're evolving back to understanding what we need to do to make these type of matches competitive. My hope is that we keep pushing in that direction and we get back to where we have that total confidence in what we can do against any team in the state."
While Ottumwa dropped out of the statewide rankings on Thursday, the match had pitted the No. 5 and 12 teams in the previous two 5A polls. By those numbers, it's no stretch to foresee Ankeny Centennial and Ottumwa being matched up in regional tournament play, perhaps with a rematch looming next month with a trip to the 5A state tournament on the line.
If that is indeed to be the case, Ottumwa used Thursday night as a learning experience. Even as Centennial (10-1) continued to attack while eventually clinching a sweep, the Bulldogs didn't make it easy cutting a seven-point down to 13-11 and 14-12 with almost every hard hit and hard serve being dug out in the back row by everyone from Guest to Ally Paris to senior setter Emma Weilbrenner to junior libero and defensive standout Kiley Heller.
"We've played hard teams before. We just kind of beat ourselves at certain points," Heller said. "We just have to stay up the whole time. I feel like we came together a lot more, especially in that second game. We definitely fought. We just got the best of ourselves, but we can beat teams like that.
"We just have to stay up the whole time and continue to practice on those deep shots. Everything we do in practice, we need to take with us on to the court."
When Ottumwa will next be on the court is still a bit of a mystery. With all the CIML Metro conference cancellations, the Bulldogs have four possible open dates that could be filled should arrangements with other schools around the state be agreed to.
Whether Ottumwa makes up next Tuesday's scheduled match with Des Moines North is still in doubt. What is certain is the Bulldogs are scheduled to compete on Saturday, Oct. 3, at a quadrangular tournament in Newton.
"I take my hat off to (activity and athletics director Scott Maas) for putting the matches we've had so far together," Thomas said. "We go to tournaments in Newton and Oskaloosa (on Oct. 9). Everything else is still up in the air. If the opportunities arise to play on some or all of those open dates, we'll take them."