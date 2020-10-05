NORWALK — Phyona Schrader collected her 2,000th career assist for No. 2 (5A) on Saturday during a win over Ottumwa at the Norwalk triangular tournament.
The Bulldogs fell to 10-8 on the season, falling to the second-ranked Hawkettes and Norwalk. Anne Guest collected a pair of kills, a block and six digs in a 25-14, 25-19 to the hosting Warriors.
Chloe Schneckloth matched Guest with six digs against Norwalk to lead Ottumwa while joining Ashley Jones in serving up an ace in the match. Emma Weilbrenner matched Guest with a block against the Warriors while leading OHS with eight assists. Kennedy Hugen matched Guest with a pair of kills.
Ottumwa's next scheduled date on the court is next Saturday at the Oskaloosa tournament. The Bulldogs are working on potentially filling in four open dates to make up for canceled CIML Metro conference matches against Des Moines Public School teams.