WEST DES MOINES — It was perhaps Ella Allar's favorite memory that she'll take away from four years of volleyball at Ottumwa High School.
Fittingly, it came in her final match for the Bulldogs.
Allar led Ottumwa with 11 kills on Thursday at the Father Michael N. Hess Convocation and Activity Center, including five in the opening game of the Class 5A regional semifinals against fourth-ranked Dowling Catholic. Allar added a block, nine digs and an ace as part of 13-15 serving night for the Bulldogs in their bid to pull off one of the program's biggest postseason upset wins.
Dowling would ultimately escape with the victory, advancing to host Sioux City North in the 5A, Region 3 finals. It took four games, however, as Ottumwa won 25-21 in the opening set before the Maroons responded with 25-10, 25-13 and 25-15 wins responding to the fire and passion that carried OHS to win the most memorable game of the season.
"Everybody was in it together. No one was isolated from that success at all," Allar said. "I didn't really expect to happen, but I'm glad it did. It's such a great memory to have at the end of the season."
Dowling jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening game before the defense of the Bulldogs forced a pair of missed hits by the Maroons before a block by Makayla and Briana Brown tied the set at 4-4. It would be the second of six ties forged by the Bulldogs against Dowling throughout the opening game as sharp serving, passing and attacking from one side of the net seemed to throw the heavily-favored Maroons off their game early.
"We heard from other people how Ottumwa was going to be the underdog and we weren't going to win," Bulldog sophomore setter Rylea Hinebaugh said. "That just wanted to make us play even harder. We wanted to push each other even harder. With every point, we got even more excited. We made them make errors."
Dowling never managed to lead by more than two points after the early 4-1 advantage in the opening game as the Bulldogs continued to have answers for a team with hopes of winning the 5A state volleyball title in two weeks. The Bulldogs made the dream of taking the opening game more of a reality with a six-point run that built a 14-9 lead before a kill by Allar and an overpass set up by a sharp Vada Monaghan serve forced Dowling's second and final timeout of the set with Ottumwa leading 16-10.
"We watched film and saw the corners that were open. We were definitely finding them in that first set," Hinebaugh said. "Dowling has a lot of big hitters. That can get us out of system. I tried to set our outsides a little more. Dowling's blockers are huge, so if you tip it off their hands, it's going to fall every time."
Dowling tried to make one last run at stealing the opening game, getting as close as 20-18. The Bulldogs scored three straight poitns, including a kill by Monaghan and an ace serve by Brylee Jaeger that dropped in off the net cord before a final hit to the corner by Allar clinched the stunning opening game for Ottumwa.
"The determination has been building all week long," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "I think this started for us a couple weeks ago at the Oskaloosa tournament. We started playing well. We've been playing smarter and smarter."
According to Thomas, the Bulldogs also had a request for how to finish out the rest of the season.
"I think it was the third game at Des Moines Roosevelt. I asked them what I could do to help. The kids just asked if they could go out there and just focus on having fun playing together," Thomas said. "That's what we've been trying to focus on throughout the rest of the season.
"When you're bringing up kids, you can train them as much as you want, but you have to let them go out there and perform. This was these kids going out and performing and it was the most beautiful performance I've ever seen."
In the end, Dowling brought the curtain down on the season for the Bulldogs with a front row that featured six players standing six feet or taller leading to a 40-28 edge in kills and 24 blocks defensively helping the Maroons rally back to win the final three games. Despite playing from behind, Ottumwa continued to battle together cutting double-digit deficits down to 20-13 in each of the final two sets.
"We just came in here and realized we can do whatever we want to do. We can do well if we want to," Allar said. "I'm proud of our team. So many of these girls were talking about that first game being their favorite volleyball memory. You can see it being what fuels them to accomplishing some special things together."
Hinebaugh, who earned her 1,000-career assist during the match, needs just 17 more next season to set a new school record. It could be just one of many more special memories the Bulldog volleyball program could produce in 2023 after nearly doubling their win total this season finishing with a 17-19 record after winning just nine matches last fall
"We're losing some great seniors (Allar, Briana Brown and Raylynn Kendrick)," Hinebaugh said. "We really hope we'll be the team ranked in the top four looking to win a big postseason match as the favorite. Our connections will definitely be there next year."
