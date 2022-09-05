MOUNT VERNON – Both the Ottumwa and Davis County volleyball teams battled some of the top teams of the state on Saturday, competing in the Shirley Ryan Invitational hosted by Mount Vernon.
Ottumwa fell to Dubuque Wahlert (21-18, 21-14), fifth-ranked (4A) North Scott (21-10, 21-8) and top-ranked (3A) Mount Vernon (21-8, 21-5) during pool play. The Bulldogs finished the day suffering a 21-16, 21-8 loss in bracket play to 10th-ranked (3A) Mid-Prairie.
Davis County earned a thrilling three-set win over third-ranked (4A) Waverly-Shell Rock, stunning the Go-Hawks 12-21, 21-12 and 15-13 to close out pool play. Chloe Fetcho connected on 12-14 serving and delivered 21 assists, finishing the day with 60 of Davis County's 70 total assists in four matches on Saturday.
The Mustangs lost three of four matches, facing three teams ranked in the top 10 of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Davis County lost to top-ranked (2A) Dike-New Hartford (21-11, 21-8) and seventh-ranked (4A) Western Dubuque (21-16, 21-17) before closing out the day losing 25-14 and 25-16 to Center Point-Urbana in bracket play.
Sophia Young led Davis County on the day with 26 kills on 64-82 attacking while finishing 26-26 serving in the tournament and three blocks, matching teammates Kayla Joos and Sydney Utt defensively. Cadan VanLaningham led the Mustangs with 25 digs and four aces on 22-24 serving in the tournament.
Davis County (3-8) returns to South Central Conference action on Tuesday hosting 10th-ranked (4A) Knoxville. Ottumwa (4-7) will look to get back on the winning track at home on Tuesday hosting Des Moines Hoover in Iowa Alliance Conference action.
