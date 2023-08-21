EDDYVILLE — From a team that their first 11 matches just two seasons ago to a team that took a postseason set off a top-five team.
The Ottumwa High School volleyball team is growing up quickly. That was evident on Saturday as the Bulldogs took the court for several preseason scrimmages at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont facing everyone from the hosting 2A state semifinalist to other South Central Conference foes like Albia and Centerville.
"It was a lot of preseason work in one day," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "That's why we love coming here."
The Bulldogs already look like a much different team compared to the one that took the floor even at the start of last season. Ottumwa made big strides, nearly doubling their win total going from a 9-24 team with several underclassmen stepping into key roles to a 17-19 team that held their own at times against stiff competition.
After hanging tough throughout the 2022 campaign, Ottumwa showed glimpses of what they're capable of accomplishing in their final match of the season. Facing fourth-ranked Dowling Catholic in the home gymnasium of the Maroons, the Bulldogs pulled off a stunning 25-21 win in the opening game providing departing senior Ella Allar with what she described as "a great memory to have at the end of the season."
Allar checked in on her former Bulldog teammates on Saturday in Eddyville. What she and many supporters from just down Highway 63/34 saw was a team that is building off that late-season success confidently moving the volleyball around during their seven scrimmages with multiple players attacking the ball to put home winning points.
"We worked a lot through the summer on making connections with each other," Ottumwa junior Camdyn Crouse said. "We've worked a lot on communicating talking to each other on the court. That communication has helped us a lot."
Crouse is one of our returning juniors that started all 36 matches for the Bulldogs last year, leading the team with 309 digs as a sophomore. Besides continuing to showcase those same defensive skills on Saturday, Crouse also attacked the net going for kills even from the back line as Ottumwa looks to build on what was the team's highest amount of kills (793) in nine years.
"Being able to have our third year out here, we know each other well enough to know where we play on court," Crouse said. "That helps us find each other's weaknesses and strengths. It's just a matter of giving our setters different options. Giving our setters different places to put the ball makes it harder for the other team to get the block up. It's a huge part of how we run our offense."
All told, Ottumwa features five seniors (Sydney Rockhold, Brynn Addis, Vada Monaghan, Sadie Cook and Violet Hougland) and six juniors (Crouse, Miya Fuller, Makayla Brown, Brylee Jaeger, Avery Franke and Rylea Hinebaugh). Among those returning upperclassmen include Ottumwa's top returning hitter (Fuller with 171 kills), Ottumwa's top returning blocker (Brown with 40) and Ottumwa's top returning setter (Hinebaugh with 652 assists).
"We return a lot of players and we've added a couple players with some experience that can increase our range," Thomas said. "I'm pretty positive about everything. There's some variety. It all blends well together. We're all about trying to continue a legacy and try to keep our program strong."
Ottumwa's season begins in a familiar way facing Knoxville, Carlisle and Oskaloosa for the third time in four years. The Bulldogs have won just two of the previous nine matches in the season-opening quadrangulars with the Panthers, Wildcats and Indians, but were much more competitive last season falling in a decisive third set 15-13 to Oskaloosa scoring 38 more points in three matches than in the same opening matches.
The busy opening week for Ottumwa continues Tuesday with the first Iowa Alliance Conference match of the season at Des Moines North. The Bulldogs host Davis County and Mount Pleasant on Thursday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium looking to post a winning record for the week and the season.
"It takes a lot of focus and a lot of determination. We've made a couple of shifts in responsibilities that will, hopefully, strengthen us overall," Thomas said. "The kids are working really hard to refine, strengthen and widen their skill base for the positions they're playing. I think we've been able to replace a really solid force up front and in the back row that Ella was for us last year. I think the girls will get stronger and stronger as the year goes on. You want to be playing your best at the end of the season. I think that will be true for us."
Ottumwa can produce the program's first overall winning season since 2019 simply by turning around some of the close losses suffered last season. The Bulldogs were edged in decisive sets by Oskaloosa, Waterloo East and Newton leaving OHS just eight points shy of a 20-win campaign.
"Finding those matches that were close last year and winning them is very important to us," Crouse said. "Maybe, if we get the chance, taking two more sets off Dowling would also be pretty great."
