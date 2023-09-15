OTTUMWA — Rylea Hinebaugh might have need a little more ice for her shoulder on Tuesday night.
The Ottumwa junior kept swinging her arm over and over against Des Moines East with a service run that seemed like it would never end.
By the time it was over, the Bulldog volleyball had taken full command of Tuesday night's Iowa Alliance Conference match with the Scarlets at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Ottumwa rode 18 straight successful serves by Hinebaugh that included six aces to close out an overall 23-0 scoring run that put East far in the rearview mirror as the Bulldogs sailed away to a 25-16, 25-6, 25-9 Iowa Alliance Conference south division home sweep in the final tune-up before the team's home tournament on Saturday.
"My big thing was to just get the serve in the court. That's something we've worked on a lot during practice," Hinebaugh said. "Consistency serving is what I'm aiming for right now. When we have fun and don't put pressure on ourselves to get the ball in, we kind of let loose and everyone does well."
Ottumwa finished the night committing just nine serving errors on 73 attempts. Six of those serving errors came in the first set, helping keep East in the game.
Despite some of those early struggles, Bulldog head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas knew her players would figure it out.
"They're getting really comfortable with telling me not to say anything about the serves. They know what they need and they're not afraid to tell me," Thomas said. "They know inside their heads how they process and those things may have a negative impact."
Despite some errors, Ottumwa's attack gave the Bulldogs the cushion they needed to put the first set away. The Bulldogs had 12 of their 30 kills in game one including three apiece from Violet Hougland, Makayla Brown and Miya Fuller.
"After that first set, we cleared the slate and came out to play even harder," Brown said. "Our determination is what lifted us forward."
After putting away the opening game by scoring the final five points of the set, Ottumwa opened the second set getting three of Hinebaugh's match-leading seven aces on the first four serves. Brown added her fourth of a match-leading 10 kills early in the set and early in Hinebaugh's service run.
"That's probably the best match I've had at the net," Brown said. "I think it builds everyone's confidence when everyone's having success in the attack. You just want to keep it going."
The feeling continued throughout the long service run of Hinebaugh, who threw in her fourth and fifth aces of the set giving Ottumwa a 14-0 lead. East finally called a timeout after a kill by Brylee Jaeger, giving the Bulldogs a 15-0 lead.
"It was crazy. I just kept wanting Rylea to keep serving," Brown said. "When they finally called that timeout, all we thought was we wanted to keep the run going."
Hinebaugh's sixth ace of the set gave Ottumwa a 16-0 lead. Violet Hougland added a kill, one of five the Bulldog senior in the match, before a short hit by East sophomore Kiya James gave Ottumwa an 18-0 lead.
Finally, on the 19th point of the game, the run came to an end. Jaeger missed a hit just wide, giving East their first point since late in the first set.
"Brylee actually came up to me about that error. She felt so bad about it," Hinebaugh said. "I was fine with it. I was fine with 18 straight serves. We didn't really have much weight left on our shoulders after that."
Hinebaugh's second-set run allowed the Bulldog junior to finish the match with over twice as many service attempts as any other Bulldog teammate, going 22-24 with seven aces and a team-leading 14 assists to add to her current program record total. Ottumwa had a couple more long service runs to close out the match, including a six-point run that included a pair of aces by Vada Monaghan and a six-point run by Avery Franke later in the third set.
"I'm really proud of them. They brought their game in stronger and stronger as they went along. Some of them even showed me some of their improvement in their form with how they were hitting the ball, following through and putting the ball where they wanted to," Thomas said. "We have implemented some offensive combinations within the rotations. We're hoping we can use that down the line and continue to push to be the highest level team we can be."
James led East (1-11, 1-2 Iowa Alliance) with three kills. Lillana Thomas led the Scarlets with three aces.
Ottumwa (9-3, 3-0 Iowa Alliance) will look to be at their best this weekend in hopes of winning their home six-team round-robin tournament. Albia, Davis County, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant and 14th-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont will join the Bulldogs for action on Saturday at Evans Gymnasium starting at 8:30 a.m.
"I'm kind of excited for the format. Everyone will get a chance to play everybody and you're guaranteed five matches throughout the day," Thomas said. "We actually started the tradition of awarding the girls T-shirts for winning the tournament.
"It's not every year you can get it. You want to get it when you can get it and take pride in the fact that you got it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.