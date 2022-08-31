AMES — Last year on that road facing a tough opponent, things might have gone south in a hurry for the Ottumwa High School volleyball team.
Things are different this season. Just ask the Ames Little Cyclones.
Ottumwa fought back after a disappointing 25-18 loss in the second set to Ames on Tuesday, tying the Iowa Alliance Conference match at game apiece with the Little Cyclones seemingly in control of the momentum. After trailing early in the pivotal third set, Ottumwa rallied to take another hard-fought two-point win before racing away at Harrison Barnes Court by scoring 12 of the first 13 points in the fourth game leading to an impressive 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-7 road win for the Bulldog spikers.
"Ames had a couple solid hitters and we hadn't quite figured out how we wanted to manage them," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "There was a little bit of a moment of intimidation in that second game, but we caught back up and won another back-and-forth game in the third. That absolutely took the wind out of their sails.
"We just took them out of their game down the stretch. The girls wanted this as much as anything. They put their heart and souls on the cart to win that match."
Ella Allar would go on an 11-point service run early in the fourth and final game, all but sealing Ottumwa's fourth straight win after opening the season with three losses last week at the 13th-ranked (4A) Knoxville quadrangular. Allar matched sophomore teammate Camdyn Crouse with three ace serves against Ames on Tuesday, going 23-29 serving while adding a team-leading 22 digs on defense.
Miya Fuller again led Ottumwa at the net offensively, connecting on 16 kills against the Little Cyclones. Rylea Hinebaugh dished out 36 of Ottumwa's 40 assists while Makayla Brown led the Bulldogs defensively at the net with three blocks.
"The lessons we learned were so important. We just had to be smarter with the ball. That built our confidence back up. We shook up their offense," Thomas said. "By the end of the night, the biggest lesson is that you don't quit. The girls absolutely learned the lesson that no match is over until that last point is scored."
Ottumwa (4-3, 2-0 Iowa Alliance) heads to the Shirley Ryan Invitational at Mount Vernon High School on Saturday. The Bulldogs open pool play against North Scott at approximately 9:20 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Ottumwa 26-18-25-25, Ames 24-25-23-7
SERVING: Ella Allar 23-29, 3 aces. Avery Frankie 9-11, 1 ace. Camdyn Crouse 17-20, 3 aces. Rylea Hinebaugh 9-10, 1 ace.
KILLS: Miya Fuller 16, Makayla Brown 11, Ella Allar 6, Violet Hougland 6.
ASSISTS: Rylea Hinebaugh 36, Camdyn Crouse 3, Vada Monaghan 1.
BLOCKS: Makayla Brown 3, Vada Monaghan 1, Rylea Hinebaugh 1, Violet Hougland 1.
DIGS: Ella Allar 22, Camden Crouse 17, Avery Frankie 13, Miya Fuller 6, Brylee Jaeger 5.
