OTTUMWA – It started out rough. It ended with a flourish.
That was the story of the Ottumwa volleyball team's latest match, a 25-22, 25-13, 25-6 CIML Metro conference sweep of Des Moines North on Tuesday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are hoping that's also the story of the 2021 season, which began with 11 straight losses but has sense found successful footing in conference play with three consecutive sweeps.
"When we started out (on Tuesday), we knew we wanted to do well. It might take us a little while, but we always come through," Ottumwa freshman Camdyn Crouse said. "At the end, you saw our intensity and how well we play together as a team. That's just how we are."
The Bulldogs finished off the Polar Bears (1-11, 1-2 CIML Metro) by scoring 21 of the first 25 points in the third set all but clinching Ottumwa's fifth win in the last seven matches. Kiley Heller's closing ace officially sealed a second straight win at Evans Middle School Gym, setting up a second straight victory tunnel formed by the exuberant student body that so far is enjoying Homecoming week.
After being the last one through the tunnel last Tuesday following a conference sweep of Des Moines Hoover, first-year OHS head volleyball coach Patricia Mulholland was out in front leading the team through the sea of hands on the way back to the locker room. It was yet another sign that the Bulldog players and coaches are getting used to celebrating success after an 0-11 start.
"The girls are figuring out what it takes to win and have really been working on ways to take care of the ball when we need to get it done," Mulholland said. "They're finding new ways to get kills. The passes are just great so we can run an entire offense. It's just looking cleaner and crisper. It's looking really good."
The finishing kick of the Bulldogs on Tuesday belied the start of the match, which saw a boisterous group of Des Moines North students rooting on their Polar Bear teammates and classmates throughout the opening set. Both teams gave their respective fans plenty of reasons to cheer as the teams exchanged four ties and three lead changes with North catching Ottumwa for the last time at 13-13 before a tiebreaking kill by Addison Ransom and a pair of ace serves by Heller helped OHS regain a 16-13 edge.
"North really did hang in there. That was probably the loudest crowd we've had from a visiting team so far this season," Mulholland said. "That was good for our girls. It was the first time they've experienced something like that in a home match. It seemed like we got the jitters out of our system during that first set."
Serving, while at times inconsistent, ultimately helped Ottumwa (5-13, 3-0 CIML Metro) string together points that produced double-digit leads in each of the last two games against the Polar Bears. Crouse stepped up with four straight serves that the Polar Bears failed to return early in the second set, allowing the Bulldogs to jump out to a 6-2 lead.
"I just recently started using a jump serve this year," Crouse said. "It's been different, but it's been working for me. There's still some things I need to work on with my serving. There's always an opportunity to get better."
As a team, Ottumwa finished the night with 26 total aces with seven coming from Crouse. While that total would normally be good enough to lead a team in any given match, it proved to be the second-highest total among Bulldog players as Kennedy Hugen racked up five of her match-best nine kills during a 10-point service run that gave Ottumwa a commanding 18-3 lead in the third and final set.
"Kennedy is on fire back at the service line," Mulholland said of Hugen. "She's able to control where she is serving so, when we call a spot, she's able to put it there and put it there with incredible top spin, which is very hard to pass."
Ottumwa's goal of sweeping through conference play will continue next week at Des Moines Lincoln as the Bulldogs look to set up a Senior Night clash at Evans Gym for the Metro title with Des Moines Roosevelt on Oct. 12. Before that Metro championship chase continues, however, Ottumwa heads to Newton this weekend to play in a five-team tournament that includes No. 11 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Davis County on Saturday.