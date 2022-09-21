DES MOINES — Vada Monaghan led a balanced attack for the Ottumwa High School volleyball team, leading the Bulldogs with eight kills as part of a perfect 14-14 hitting effort in a 25-12, 25-20, 25-14 Iowa Alliance Conference sweep at Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday night.
Rylea Hinebaugh led Ottumwa with 24 assists as the Bulldogs used teamwork to remain perfect in Iowa Alliance play as four different players collected at least one of the 36 assists in the sweep against the Railsplitters. All told, 10 different Ottumwa players collected at least one kill at the Lincoln Roundhouse, allowing the Bulldogs to remain one of three teams left in the conference without a loss.
The balance of the Bulldogs was also evident on the defensive end. All 13 Ottumwa players that took the court recorded at least one dig, led by nine digs collected by sophomore libero Camdyn Crouse.
Ella Allar led Ottumwa's serving effort against Lincoln, picking up four aces on 13-14 serving. Avery Franke added three aces as part of a perfect 17-17 serving night.
Ottumwa (9-9, 5-0 Iowa Alliance) is off until hosting Senior Night, where the Bulldogs will face one of the two other teams without an Iowa Alliance loss welcoming Waterloo East (8-9, 4-0 Iowa Alliance) next Tuesday night. Allar, Raylynn Kendrick and Brianna Brown will also be honored as part of Senior Night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
