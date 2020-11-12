SIGOURNEY — Chris Carter has been there since the volleyball program at Sigourney High School began.
Next fall, Carter will be watching the program move forward without her. After 20 years as head coach, Carter has decided to step aside after racking up over 200 wins, guiding Sigourney to three South Iowa Cedar League titles and coaching both of her daughters over the past decade.
"I need a break. I need to step away, kind of evaluate some things and take some time," Carter said. "I don't picture myself not coaching anything ever again, but I just feel like this is a good time to take a break, relax and do some of the things I haven't been able to do."
Carter has been involved with volleyball at Sigourney dating back to the first season of the program, which came during Carter's own junior year of high school back in 1986. With fall softball going away, volleyball became the new option for girls to compete in athletically across the state at the time.
"Everyone had to have volleyball at that time, so I played it during my junior and senior seasons," Carter said. "I played basketball in college at Central, so volleyball wasn't even on my radar after high school. I knew I wanted to coach, but I figured I'd be coaching basketball."
After moving to Colorado for a year, Carter returned to Iowa in 1993 taking a job at Keokuk. Besides being an assistant basketball coach, Carter was offered a chance to return to sidelines of a sport she thought she had left behind.
"They needed an head volleyball coach. They asked if I wanted to do it. I said 'sure,'" Carter recalled. "I wound up as head volleyball coach there for eight years."
That was until a former coach of Carter's offered her a chance to return home. Bob Howard, who coached the Sigourney-Keota football program to four state championships while also coaching girls basketball and softball at Sigourney, had an opening for one of his former girls basketball players.
"When they were going to start the alternative program here at Sigourney, Mr. Howard knew I had experience working with at-risk kids in Keokuk," Carter said. "He called me up and asked me if I would be interested in leading the program."
As Sigourney athlete director, Howard threw in another offer to Carter.
"They needed a volleyball coach," Carter said. "It was great to come back to place that had so much influence on your life. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years."
Among the highlights that stand out for Carter includes the first SICL championship season in 2006, the first of three conference titles won in a four-year span. The Savages won back-to-back conference titles in 2008 and 2009, going 18-1 in SICL matches during that stretch including a perfect 9-0 run through the conference in the 17-8 campaign of 2008.
"Volleyball in Sigourney is still one of the newest sports. It's grown and changed over the years," Carter said. "Even when I played it, the game is totally different today."
After beyond those three conference championship seasons, the most special run for Carter were her four years in which she coaches each of her daughters. Jordan Carter excelled in her four years (2011-15), finishing as the program's all-time leader in kills with 1,143 before going on to play college volleyball at Marshalltown and William Penn.
Leah Carter, Chris' younger daughter, recorded over 1,000 assists. The younger Carter had her first 511 assists setting up her older sister during a 12-12 campaign in 2014 that ended with Jordan Carter smashing her final 344 kills while earning third-team all-state honors with her sister sending her the ball and her mother calling the plays in the only season all three Carters were on the same team.
"That was amazing. That was very special to coach them, but also very difficult at times," Chris Carter said. "It's hard to balance being their coach and being their mother. How much do you talk about things when you get home from practice or get home from a match? I think it helped that they were used to having either myself or my husband coaching them since they were little. We were always involved in that, but it put a lot of pressure on them. There were people that didn't like that they were the coach's kids. They had to work even harder to prove they belonged on the court."
Like Jordan, Leah Carter went on to play college volleyball as part of the Hawkeye Community College program for two seasons. Like their mother, both Jordan and Leah Carter have tried their hand at coaching and teaching volleyball with Jordan currently teaching at Sigourney Elementary and coaching junior high volleyball, making the oldest Carter sister a potential candidate to take over for her mother as head coach of the Savages.
"I think there's a few other people that might be interested. Sierra Davis, who also played for me and was my assistant coach this year, is interested in the job," Carter said. "It would be pretty cool at some point if Jordan wound up as a high school volleyball coach. That's a decision she has to make. It's a big commitment and she knows what goes along with it, both good and bad, but in a perfect world that would be amazing."
Carter, meanwhile, is content in her decision to step away from the sidelines for the time being. That doesn't mean that, after two decades spent leading the program, that Carter won't be around to continue watching the development of the Sigourney High School volleyball program.
"It's going to be hard to stay away," Carter said. "The hardest thing to do was tell that junior class that I was stepping away as head coach. They'll be going into their fourth year with the program, but I'm not going to stay away. It'll be weird to walk through the doors without coaching, but it's a good feeling.
"I feel good about the decision. It was just time, but I'm still going to always support Sigourney athletics. I'll be around. They're going to have to try really hard to get rid of me altogether."