Prep volleyball: Clarke spoils Cardinal's SCC debut

ELDON — In the grand scheme of a season, it was just one match.
Of course, it's hard to imagine many matches this year will be as highly anticipated for the Cardinal Comets as was Tuesday's match with Clarke. Not only was it a brand new opponent for Cardinal, it was a brand new conference rival as the Comets made their official South Central Conference debut against the Indians.
"I've been looking forward to the match for at least a week," Cardinal junior libero Brinlee Ostrander said. "I was on the move every day at practice wanting to get better and better for this match. We knew Clarke would give us some great competition."
In the end, Clarke proved to be too good for the Comets. Led by sharp serving and a consistent attack at the net by the tandem of Josey Dunbar and Victoria Henry, the Indians successfully played spoiler in Cardinal's SCC debut winning 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-17.
"We had no idea what this match-up would be like, but we wanted to come out and keep pushing right away," Henry said. "We were anxious, but also really excited to make the trip over here and see what Cardinal was all about. It's exciting to have someone new joining the conference."
The first SCC athletic competition of any kind for Cardinal led to more energy inside the gymnasium as the Comet volleyball became the school's first team to dip its toe into the water after spending years competing in the Southeast Iowa Superconference's south division. Nervous energy might have played a part early in multiple errors that allowed Clarke to lead the opening set from the start, ultimately stretching out a 21-10 lead on four early kills by Dunbar.
"I think there were some nerves that we had to work out in the first game," Cardinal junior outside hitter Emma Becker said. "Once we got into the second game, we just started to have some fun. We started playing loose and once we got up, we stayed up."
In fact, the Comets never trailed in the second game turning the tables on Clarke by jumping out to a 10-4 lead. Brenna Guiter and Cynthia Albert would counter the play of Dunbar and Henry, ultimately combining for 17 kills, as Cardinal built a 21-10 lead before clinching the game on a winning tip by Albert.
"The girls just needed to stay in the game mentally," Cardinal head volleyball coach Candice Guitar said. "Mainly, the girls started having fun in the second game. They were cheering each other on. When they play with that passion, it brings up their intensity level."
Clarke, however, brought their own level of play up to clinch the program's first SCC win since a home sweep over Chariton on Oct. 6, 2020. The Indians led wire-to-wire in the third set, then quickly erased a early three-point deficit in the fourth set pulling away to clinch the win, improving to 5-1 on the season after going 8-22 last year and 5-17 in 2020.
"We've already got a better record than we did last year," Henry said. "The whole mindset is different this year. We all want it. We're all working as a team and we're also putting it together."
Cardinal (0-1, 0-1 SCC) will step out of conference for the first time this weekend, making the trip to the English Valleys Tournament on Saturday. Tuesday's match was just the start of a new era for Comet athletics with more matches and games in various sports coming against the likes of Clarke, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Davis County, Albia, Centerville, Chariton and Knoxville.
"Getting to see Clarke was a huge step in jumping into this conference because we've never really seen Clarke before in any other sport," Ostrander said. "I think it was a really good experience. We're looking forward to seeing a lot more of them throughout the year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.