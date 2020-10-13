ELDON — How would Monday night's Southeast Iowa Superconference south division volleyball match have looked if it had been played as originally scheduled on Sept. 3?
Katie Orwig isn't sure. What the first-year head coach of the Cardinal Comets is sure of is her team can play with teams as talented as Burlington-Notre Dame, who finally made the trip to Wapello County to make-up for the postponement of what was supposed to be Cardinal's season opener.
After scoring just 20 points in the first two games of the conference clash with the Nikes, the Comets scored 20 points in the third game with hopes of avoiding a sweep. Kathryn Stephens recorded a pair of late kills and finished off a 25-11, 25-9, 25-20 sweep of Cardinal with back-to-back ace serves, clinching a sixth straight win for Notre Dame and a seventh loss in eight conference matches for the Comets.
"I thought that third set really showed that we do have heart and, when we come to play, we can play with anybody," Orwig said. "I was super proud of them in that third game for the energy that they brought and the momentum that they kept with in that set."
Monday's loss comes at the tail end of a busy closing stretch of the regular season for the Comets with eight matches in seven days before an eight-day layoff to prepare for the Class 2A regional tournament opener at home against Van Buren County on Oct. 21. The Warriors have won twice this season over the Comets (9-15, 1-7 SEI south), but were nearly kept from eventually qualifying for state for the first time in program history last year when Cardinal took Van Buren County to five sets in regional play.
"It's really good that we're playing some of our toughest opponents here at the end of the regular season," Orwig said. "It will show us what we're really capable of going into that postseason match. We've got a well-known opponent. It's really good for the girls to compete in these tough matches before we play that regional match.
"We went five sets with a state tournament team last year. We've gave them a good run. I think getting to host that match this year gives us a little bit of an upper hand. It might just make a little bit of a difference this year."
The Nikes, who were taken 58 points by Van Buren County last Thursday in the opening set of an SEI south win over the Warriors, seemed poised for an easy sweep rolling through the first two sets. Cardinal, however, responded in the third set jumping out to an 8-5 lead forcing the Nikes into an early timeout.
"Volleyball is, for sure, a mental game," Orwig said. "At first, I'm sure the girls were a little bit intimidated. Burlington-Notre Dame can do that not only with their height, but the hard hitting and the good defense. They are a very good team. When you watch them in warm-ups, it is very intimidating. You realize you have to play some really good defense. It took some adjusting for the girls to convince themselves that they could play with them."
Consecutive ace serves early in the final game by Stephens erased Cardinal's lead, but an ace by libero Elizabeth Lett put the Comets back in front. The game remained tight with a tying ace by Sydney Pickrell and a tiebreaking kill off the block attempt of the Nikes by Kiya Chapin allowing the Comets to move back in front.
Chapin added a block to put Cardinal up 18-16, forcing Notre Dame's last timeout. The Nikes would score the next three points, taking a 19-18 lead on a tiebreaking ace by Gabriella Deery, before Cardinal appeared to tie the set again on a kill by Cameron Younker.
Instead, Notre Dame dug out the hit while the Comets celebrated. Caught off guard, Cardinal could only manage to get the ball to Chapin for an off-balance hit that struck the antenna. Cardinal never got any closer in to the Nikes in the game, or the rest of the match.
"The girls played outstanding. We've had a really busy last few days," Orwig said. "It's been a busy week and a lot of volleyball to get in. I don't know how things would have turned out had we played on Sept. 3. It's all about momentum. It could have gone either way depending how our seasons would have started out. That's a really good question we'll never know the answer to."