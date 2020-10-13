ALBIA – After making it within one win of a state tournament berth each of the past two seasons, the Albia High School volleyball team will not get a chance play one postseason match in 2020.
The Lady Dees have been forced to forfeit their Class 3A, Region 7 first round match scheduled to be played at Davis County against the Mustangs this upcoming Monday night in Bloomfield due to a COVID-19 exposure. As a result, Davis County (16-14) will advance to host a regional semifinal on Oct. 21 against either PCM or Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, who will play each other in Eddyville on Monday.
Albia ends the season with a record of 10-11. The Lady Dees had qualified for Class 3A regional finals in each of the past two years, going 29-8 last season and were 7-2 at one point this season including a five-match winning streak.
Missy Cox-Dustin, head coach of the Albia volleyball team, talked about her concerns surrounding COVID-19 after the Lady Dees participated in the Ottumwa volleyball tournament back on Sept. 19.
"The biggest thing I'm worried about is starting back to school," Cox-Dustin said at the time, which Albia did on on Sept. 21. "Kids are supposed to sit in corners of the classroom so we don't lose the close contact, but having everyone back full time is what concerns me."