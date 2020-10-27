MONTEZUMA — No fear.
The Davis County volleyball team had come too far to let intimidation keep them from costing them a trip to the Class 3A state volleyball tournament.
The Mustangs from Bloomfield showed no fear and plenty of energy, taking the first right to the Mustangs of Mount Vernon early in the Class 3A, Region 7 championship match on Tuesday night. Ultimately, the skill and depth of third-ranked Mount Vernon proved to be too much for Davis County to overcome in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-9 loss at Montezuma High School Gymnasium.
Mount Vernon, 30-6 on the year, will advance to play in next week's Class 3A state volleyball tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Davis County will continue to seek the program's first state tournament berth in almost two decades next season after rallying to produce an 18-16 record in 2020 overcoming injuries to key players and a 1-5 start a season that was consitantly in jepordy with the ongoing spector of COVID-19.
"Our thinking going in was that attitude was going to be everything. Our attitude had to be that we were going to put as much pressure on (Mount Vernon) as we could knowing if we sent free balls over, we were probably going to eat it on the attacks coming back at us," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "The girls were ready to show that they deserved to be here and we were prepared to give (Mount Vernon) a run for their money."
Briley Lough hammered home six of match-leading 10 kills during that first set, allowing Davis County to hang with Mount Vernon forcing five early ties. Davis County led 9-8 after Sophia Young found the back line on an ace serve before Lough's hit down the line bidding for a two-point lead landed just wide, kicking off a 5-0 run that put Mount Vernon ahead for good in the game.
"It all depends on the set that Chloe (Fetcho) gives, and that is determined by the pass that is made by the back row," Lough said. "As long as it's a good set, we can put the ball down. I was going through the blocks for most of them. Some of those swings felt really good. Even some that didn't found their way down to the court. I think we had a lot of energy at the start. That allowed to get to where we were in that first game."
Slowly but surely, Mount Vernon took over command at the net ultimately leading to nine different players recording at least one of the team's 31 kills. The Mustangs also made it tougher on hitters like Lough to find the open court, throwing up 10 blocks for points while Davis County was shut out on block attempts against Mount Vernon.
"The energy was just completely different in the first set. That's much more representative of what type of team we are," Davis County senior Morgan Petefish said. "I'm really proud of this team. We came together when it mattered and when we needed to."
Petefish and sophomore teammate Kayla Joos both returned this season from injuries to finish the year on the court helping Davis County advance to the regional finals for the first time in three seasons. The Mustangs are still seeking their first trip to state since 2001, the foruth trip made to state under the guidance of longtime head coach and program founder Marty Barnett.
Next season might provided the Mustangs with one of their best opportunities to end that two-decade drought of state apperances. While Davis County loses six seniors (Petefish, Bella Tranquillo, Olivia Murry, Bryce Dixon, Avery Thompson, Chelsea Olinger), the Mustangs return juniors Lough and starting libero Kara Greiner along with six sophomores that includes Joos, Fetcho, Sophia Young and Kallie Greiner who all have seen significant playing time over the past two seasons.
"There's so much potential for next year. These girls want it so bad," Petefish said. "They know the taste of the nervousness of playing in a regional final. That will be something that will shake them up. They'll be way more prepared going into next season."
For Mason, the 2020 season was certainly a special one from all the challenges that Davis County faced on and off the court while playing through a season in the midst of a pandemic. The leadership of the six seniors ultimately proved to be just what the Mustangs needed to finish a winning season on a high note.
"Avery, Morgan and Bryce obviously saw a little bit more of the court than Bella, Olivia and Chelsea, but all six were amazing for us," Mason said. "I've never had a team with better teammates. Bella, Olivia and Chelsea were right there cheering for each girl even when they were on the bench. It was a little bittersweet to see our co-captains, Morgan and Bryce, lose it in this match. I know how much they put into this program. We all really appreciate that and appreciate the opportunity to give those seniors one last season as part of this program."