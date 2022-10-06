ELDON — Emma Wenger is nearing 1,400 career assists on the volleyball court at Albia High School. That includes 417 assists recorded during her ongoing senior season.
The four-year setter, however, is getting a chance to experience what it's like to be on the attack at the net this season. The Lady Dees spent Tuesday night's trip to South Central Conference newcomer Cardinal working through different line-ups and different rotations ultimately putting away a 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of the Comets keeping the team in position to finish second in the SCC behind fifth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
"We have a lot of people competing to be on the right side of the attack. Coach (Missy Cox-Dustin) has been switching it up to see who can step up at that position," Wenger said after connecting on five kills for Albia in Tuesday's win. "It helps with timing and knowing where to be behind the ball when you've been the one setting up the attack so many times. That prior knowledge has definitely helped me."
Albia improved to 16-7 overall this season with a 4-2 record in a conference that had three teams (EBF, Davis County and Knoxville) all ranked at the start of the season. The Lady Dees can wrap up a 5-2 conference record with a win next Tuesday at Centerville, which would clinch at least a share of second place in the conference with Davis County, who has lost both matches this season head-to-head with Albia.
"It's pretty huge for us. We would have loved to have finished first in the conference, but we're trying to finish as high as we can," Albia senior Addison Halstead said. "Nobody has won the conference at Albia (volleyball) since 1978, so finishing second is a pretty big deal."
Halstead collected her 150th kill of the season, finishing with seven winners on the attack for the Lady Dees who struggled early to put points away against the Comets. Three straight hitting errors following a pair of kills by Cardinal teammates Ballee Knott and Brenna Guiter gave Cardinal a 5-0 lead in the very first game.
"I told the girls that was first set was probably the best one we've played all season," Cardinal head volleyball coach Candice Guiter said. "The girls moved as a team and as a unit defensively. The girls were talking. We were aggressive at the net swinging. We weren't scared to play volleyball and it really showed."
Albia found the answer in Giulia Cocci, who recorded five kills and four ace serves in the opening game helping rally the Lady Dees. Cocci collected a match-leading eight kills by the end of the match, helping Albia overcome a spirited effort by the Comets to secure the program's first SCC win.
"We've had a couple of our girls that have played volleyball in this gymnasium in club, but it's just a different atmosphere when you're playing all together in this type of setting," Cox-Dustin said. "We had a lot of errors to begin with. Once we settled into the gym, I think the girls started picking it up and playing our game."
Cocci is one of two foreign-exchange students from Italy that have played key roles in what has been a very successful season for the Lady Dees. Giorgia DiGiuli, who missed Tuesday's match nursing an injury, has recorded 41 assists in 18 matches to help Wenger step into the role as a part-time attacker when needed while Cocci is nearing 100 kills on the season, which would join Halstead and Sydney Hoskins in giving Albia a trio of hitters to hit the century mark in that category.
"Giulia actually lives with me. Giorgia lives with my parents' friends. We thought it would be fun going into this season having them on the team just to meet new people, but we didn't really know what to expect from them on the court," Wenger said. "They've brought a lot to our team. They help out a lot. Giorgia not only helps with setting, but is tall and can help a lot with out blocking. Giulia has a killer swing. She swings really hard. That's very helpful."
Brenna Guiter and Cynthia Albert each finished with five kills for the Comets in the loss. Albia finished with 15 ace serves as a team while failing to let a Cardinal serve hit the floor in the sweep.
Albert and Madison Diveley teamed up to record three blocks for Cardinal (2-16, 0-6 SCC) during the team's 'Pink Out' night. The Comets took the floor in pink uniforms with proceeds from Tuesday's match going to help in the fight against breast cancer.
"I haven't totaled it up, but I know we raised quite a bit of money throughout the night," Candice Guiter said. "It's nice to give back as well. It gives the girls a bigger cause and bigger things to think about than just volleyball."
