CORALVILLE — There were a few tears and some emotional hugs.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's volleyball season came to an end on Wednesday at Xtream Arena in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals. Western Christian continued on its path to the school's overall 18th state championship with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-11 sweep of the seventh-ranked, sixth-seeded Rockets.
While the loss brought an end to the season, and the high school volleyball careers of five EBF seniors, there was much to celebrate. The Rockets picked up just the second state tournament win in program history, bringing home the trophy as a state semifinalist matching the program's best finish recorded nine years earlier.
"This is what everyone is playing for. Everyone wants a chance to play at the state tournament," said Whitney Klyn, one of the five EBF seniors that walked off the volleyball court for the final time with the rest of their Rocket teammates. "We had the ability to get up here. We did it. I think we ended the season great.
"It's super sad to end the season, but everyone's season comes to an end. Some come to an end sooner than others. This is the only place I wanted to end our season at."
Molly Shafer earned all-tournament accolades after leading EBF with 34 kills, 35 digs and five ace serves in two matches at state. Shafer had her work cut out for her against the Wolfpack, finishing with just 10 kills on Wednesday on 25-29 attacking against a team that did not lose a match this season to an Iowa high school opponent.
"Western Christian is always tough. We knew going in that we were going to have to play amazing to beat them," Shafer said. "At the end of the day, we can't feel that bad about losing to a great team like them."
Ultimately, the 2A state title would be decided in a showdown that has almost become a yearly event with Western Christian and Dike-New Hartford playing on Thursday for the 10th time since 2003 in a state final. The much-anticipated showdown lived up the hype, producing perhaps the best high school volleyball match of the season with Western Christian erasing three match points to earn a 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 16-14 win.
"Teams at this level are so solid. You know going in that it's going to be a battle and fight to compete against them," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "When you can't do 100 percent on your side of the net, you know you're not going to get too many points on the board."
EBF was able to stick with Western Christian (43-5) early ones the teams exchanged five early ties in the opening set. Leading 8-7, the Wolfpack were able to stretch out their advantage scoring six straight points in blocks of Shafer by Keana Wynja and Hannah Broek ultimately opening an 11-point lead over the Rockets.
"Anything they didn't block, they dug," Shafer said. "It was insane. They had a great serve-receive. They're just a solid all-around team that was tough to score on."
Western Christian nearly doubled EBF in total kills, 43-23, and seemed to get sharper as the match went along. EBF, however, was able to put together a run of their own in the second game erasing a 9-5 deficit with four straight points including consecutive blocks by Aliya Wagamon and Cooper Champoux, who had a match-high four total block assists in her final match for the Rockets.
"This is what you work for all season, so you've got to come up here and play the best that you can," Champoux said. "We just go up there each time and tell each other that we're going to block every ball. We try to get our hands on everything."
EBF was able to take their first lead in the second game after Champoux made a diving dig that would fall on the other side of the net, putting the Rockets up 12-11. The Rockets tied the Wolfpack at 17-17 thanks to another impressive dig by Kaylee Helm, one of several younger players along with Wagamon, Molly and Kate Shafer that will be looking to return to the state tournament next season.
The Rockets had moments, even chances to extend the Wolfpack with hopes of making it to the program's first state final. Western Christian, however, would used a 6-2 run to help put the second game away before jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the third set to help secure the state semifinal sweep.
"We've improved a lot as a team over the last few weeks. We came up here with the feeling that there was really nothing to lose," Champoux said. "We got a state tournament win. We pulled off an upset (against Wapsie Valley). We played to the best of our ability. It was hard to lose out last year one win from state. It's not as hard this season to let go of this knowing we were able to do it and make it to state."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.