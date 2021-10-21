WEST BURLINGTON – The Davis County volleyball team battled several miscues on the court Wednesday in the Class 3A, Region 6 semifinals. The Mustangs committed 29 errors in a season-ending 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 loss at 10th-ranked West Burlington.
The Falcons (30-3) advance to Tuesday's regional championship match, facing fourth-ranked West Liberty (36-4) at Mediapolis. That winner earns a berth in the state tournament.
Davis County finishes the season with a final overall record of 31-11. The Mustangs led four times during the match, including a 6-5 advantage in the opening set before five errors allowed West Burlington to go on a 6-0 run.
West Burlington's Sophia Armstrong led the hitters with 14 kills. Kenna Marlow had eight kills and led the Falcon defense with 21 digs. Abbey Bence finished with 30 assists, two blocks, two kills, seven digs and 12-12 serving.
Kayla Joos had 11 kills for Davis County. Stephyn Wilfawn had the one ace serve of the match for the Mustangs and matched teammate Kallie Greiner with eight kills in the match.
Danville 25-25-19-25, Pekin 20-18-25-11
DANVILLE – Kyli Fitzsimmons led Pekin with nine kills as the Panthers dropped a four-set decision to the Bears. in the Class 2A, Region 8 quarterfinals.
Alex Parsons led the Panthers with 21 digs. Claire Roth collected 18 digs and combined with Emma Phillips to connect on 11 kills offensively for the Panthers.
Phillips and Fitzsimmons each had a pair of blocks in the postseason loss. Quinnlyn Baker led the Panthers with 10 assists while Taylor Gambell, one of Pekin's two seniors (Adalia Keith), added seven assists in her final high scool volleyball match.
Pekin finishes the season with a final overall record of 6-16.
Mediapolis 25-25-25, Van Buren County 12-18-21
MEDIAPOLIS – Kennedy Welliver connected on 17 of 18 service attempts while setting up a match-high 28 assists, helping the Bullettes advance past the Warriors in the Class 2A, Region 8 quarterfinals.
Lexie Arnold finished with a team-leading 12 kills for Mediapolis. Haley Steffener added nine kills on a match-best 26-28 hitting.
Van Buren County ends the season with an overall record of 12-18. Mediapolis (13-23) will host Danville (9-16) on Monday night in the 2A, Region 8 semifinals.