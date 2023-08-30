FAIRFIELD — Everything was falling right in place.
Or so it seemed.
Yeah, they had dropped the third set and weren’t able to start the conference season with a sweep, but in the fourth Fairfield seemed right on track to take down Southeast Conference foe, Burlington in the season opener.
After the Trojans had won the first two sets with identical 25-16 wins, the Trojans had been able to take the lead in the middle of the fourth set. It wasn’t much of a lead, but then again, neither team would have much of a lead throughout the fourth set.
A net violation on the Greyhounds was followed up with an attack that sailed too long by Burlington and Fairfield’s fans exploded with joy as they took an 11-10 lead in the fourth set. Throughout the first two sets, whenever the Trojans took the lead, they tended to keep it.
There were more than a few thoughts that the Trojans were going to start to pull away.
Burlington answered and took six of the next seven points to take a 16-12 advantage.
That’s when Fairfield head coach Vicki Rebling called a timeout to help calm her squad. Even though, according to her, this Trojan team isn’t one that gets flustered too much.
“We are ones that never really get flustered, or rattled,” Rebling said. “We just trust that we will be able to have the support to go one point at a time. Our girls have a lot of trust in each other that they will be in the right spot at the right time. We have the mentality to do what we need to do to take care of business.”
Taking care of business is exactly what the Trojans did after the timeout they took half of the next six points, and then went on to trade the serve with the Greyhounds through most of the next 10 points.
Then came the moment the Fairfield team and crowd had been waiting for.
A block and kill by junior Lilly Bergren tied the match up a 22. A quick kill by the Trojans gave them a 23-22 lead. The match was on the verge of being over.
Burlington had an answer though.
They would win the next two points and were on the verge of forcing a fifth set.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Rebling said. “Burlington wasn’t just going to roll over and let us take the win.”
The Greyhounds led 24-23 and had a chance to force the fifth set.
Fairfield countered with a cross-court shot by Addison Ferrel. The fourth set was tied at 24.
Maddie Jones, the senior setter for the Trojans, served up an ace. Once again the Trojans had the crucial match point.
One cue the Greyhounds tied the match up and then killed the ball to take a 26-25 lead.
Fairfield countered as well. Then they took the lead 27-26 after Burlington sent a ball out of the gym, near the concessions stand.
The Greyhounds, who by this time were out of substitutions, were able to tie up the match at 27. They then took the lead 28-27. Fairfield called a timeout to collect their thoughts. They then tied up the match at 28.
Burlington was able to force Fairfield into back-to-back mistakes and just like that the fourth set ended with a 30-28 win by the Greyhounds.
The match was going five sets.
“We knew that we could play with them and pick up the arms and balls that they were sending over,” Rebling said about the Burlington attack. “So we knew that we just had to continue to pick up on their attack for the fifth set.”
After surrendering the first point of the lightning-quick fifth-set, the Trojans scored the next four to take the lead. After a Greyhounds timeout, the Trojans went back to work, and, for the most part, appeared to be completely comfortable as they worked their way to an eventual 15-8 win in the fifth set to take the match.
“The girls were motivated early on and overall throughout the fifth set,” Rebling said. “We were really able to mix it up and move the ball around to all of our different hitters which helped keep the Burlington block off balance. We didn’t give up on our hitters either. IF they hit one out of bounds on one play we weren’t afraid to give the ball back to them.”
Unofficially Lilly Bergren led the Trojans with 12 kills in the match. Jones added seven kills. Another six kills were turned in by Addison Ferrel.
Claire Thompson had five kills in the match. Rowen Terrell had three kills.
Bergren had three aces. Jones finished with two aces.
The win brings the Trojans record to 3-3 overall on the season. They play again on Tuesday, Sept. 5 when they host Keokuk.
