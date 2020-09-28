IOWA CITY — The Fairfield High School volleyball team competed on Saturday at the Iowa City Liberty Tournament. The Trojans dropped four matches over the weekend, falling to Center Point-Urbana (21-17, 21-10), Solon (21-19, 21-19), Fort Madison (21-10, 21-19) and Iowa City West (22-20, 21-13).
"We played well and had some great volleys," Fairfield head volleyball coach Diane Drish said. "There were some close matches against Class 5A schools."
Macy Rayburn and Danielle Breen both had a pair of aces during the tournament. Rayburn added four blocks while Olivia Jones led Fairfield offensively at the net with 17 kills during the tournament.
Maddie Jones collected a team-leading 33 assists and was a perfect 28-28 serving on the day. Kiya Robertson led Fairfield with 22 digs.
Fairfield (4-14) returns to Southeast Conference action at Keokuk on Tuesday.