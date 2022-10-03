NEWTON — Fifth-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont closed out a long week on the court with a dominant day over the weekend at the Newton Cardinal Classic.
The Rockets swept four matches on Saturday, including a third straight win over South Central Conference rival Davis County in what proved to be the decisive match of the five-team round-robin tournament. EBF countered 13 kills by the Mustangs with eight blocks from six different players in a 21-14, 21-5 win as the Rockets finished a week that began with a five-set loss at Oskaloosa by winning 11 straight games over five straight matches, clinching at least a share of the SCC regular-season title on Tuesday by sweeping Albia.
EBF picked up sweeps on Saturday over Newton (21-10, 21-16), Lynnville-Sully (21-3, 21-8) and closed out the day with a 21-18, 21-11 win over Ottumwa. The Bulldogs were able to salvage a sweep against Lynnville-Sully, going 1-3 overall with a 21-18, 21-16 loss to Davis County and a three-set battle with Newton that saw the Cardinals bounce back from a 21-15 opening-set loss to win 23-21 and 15-13 in the final two games.
The Bulldogs (10-13) scored the final five points in the first set to go up 1-0 in the match against Newton and nearly rallied from a 15-5 deficit in the second game taking an 18-17 lead with a chance to earn a sweep. Three kills by Kadance Ahn, a winner from Delaney Woollums and a block by Chloe Rorabaugh rallied the Cardinals, sending the match to a third and decisive set.
Ottumwa and Newton battled back and forth throughout the decisive set with the teams forging seven ties. The Bulldogs built a pair of two-point leads before the Cardinals finished the match scoring five of the final six points.
Ahn finished with 13 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the win over Ottumwa while Macy Lampe tallied 16 assists and eight digs. Rylea Hinebaugh led the Bulldogs in the loss to Newton with 16 assists and a pair of ace serves.
Davis County was able to finish the day with three wins in four matches, including a three-set win over Newton overcoming a 21-19 loss in the opening game to the Cardinals with 21-13 and 15-9 wins. The Mustangs jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the second game to help secure a decisive set before scoring the final four points of the match.
Kayla Joos led the Mustangs at the net in the win over Newton, recording seven kills and three blocks. Chloe Fetcho added 24 assists while Cadan VanLaningham came up seven digs.
Sophia Young stepped up in the win over Ottumwa, recording four ace serves for the Mustangs. Fetcho added 14 assists, six digs and a blocks against the Bulldogs.
Ella Allar led Ottumwa against Davis County five kills and an ace serve. Vada Monaghan picked up four blocks and Camdyn Crouse added 10 digs on defense.
Allar added six kills and nine digs for Ottumwa against EBF while Hinebaugh picked up 12 assists and a pair of blocks. Molly Shafer led the Rockets at the net against the Bulldogs with 16 kills, two blocks and an ace with 19 assists coming from twin sister Kate Shafer.
Whitney Klyn picked up eight digs and a pair of aces in EBF's sweep of Newton with seven kills from Molly Shafer and four blocks from Aliya Wagamon leading the Rockets at the net against the Cardinals. Kate Shafer added 14 more assists and Newton and 16 assists in EBF's sweep of Lynnville-Sully with four digs and six aces from Klyn clinching a dominant Rocket win over the Hawks.
EBF (23-4) will look to clinch the outright SCC regular-season title at home on Tuesday against Chariton. Ottumwa heads to Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday looking to earn at least a share of the Iowa Alliance's south division title while Davis County (19-13) welcomes Clarke to Bloomfield on Tuesday as the Mustangs will honor their seniors prior to the match.
