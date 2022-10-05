EDDYVILLE — It was Senior Night at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School on Tuesday night. Five senior members of the fifth-ranked (2A) Rocket volleyball team made their final appearance on the home court during the regular season a memorable experience.
Whitney Klyn, Emily Lynch, Cooper Champoux, Cassidy Long and Vanessa Blad each contributed to 25-13, 25-13, 25-7 sweep of Chariton. EBF is now 24-4 overall on the season and a perfect 6-0 in the South Central Conference, one win away from completing a perfect run to the SCC title.
The Rockets wasted little time in getting the party underway as they bolted out to a 6-2 lead behind the serving of Klyn and Champoux. Molly Shafer smashed four kills to the floor in that flurry.
The Chargers rebounded, cutting the opening-game margin to 11-9. EBF put the set on ice when Kaylee Helm stepped to the service line and sent seven consecutive serves over the net with three ace serves.
The Chargers finally broke that service run at game point. On the Chariton serve, Molly Shafer blasted home a kill for a 25-13 Rocket win.
In game two, the Chargers took an early 3-0 lead. EBF sophomore setter Kate Shafer went to work, delivering crisp sets to Klyn, Aliya Wagamon and twin sister, Molly, for a 12-6 Rocket lead while nailing an ace serve during a surge that allowed EBF to coast to a 25-13 win.
The stampede that had started in the second set continued in the third. The Chargers had no answer for it as EBF ripped off a 10-4 run to open game three, putting the end was in sight.
Molly Shafer had three kills and an ace in the run. Lacey Taylor added a pair of kills while Wagamon and Kate Shafer each put down a kill.
Another kill by Wagamon gave the serve to Klyn. The EBF senior server peppered the Charger defense with five aces during a 10-point run, putting the Rockets on the brink of the sweep.
“It was Senior Night and we took care of business,” EBF Coach Gladys Genskow said. “I felt that the girls kept the focus pretty well for a big night. We controlled the pass well and that gave us an opportunity to work with our offense on quicker attacks. Our serving still has some issues and that will be a continued focus in practice and in matches.”
The Rockets will attempt to run the table in SCC next Tuesday when they travel to Clarke.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
EBF 25-25-25
Chariton 13-13-7
EBF Stats:
Serving – Kaylee Helm 14/16 4 A, Whitney Klyn 17/20 7 A, Cooper Champoux 11/15 2 A, Cassidy Long 7/8 2A, Kate Shafer 8/9 2A, Molly Shafer 3/6 1 A.
Kills – M. Shafer 16, Klyn 8, Aliya Wagamon 5, Champoux 3, Lacey Taylor 2, K. Shafer 2,
Blocks – Wagamon 1, Champoux 1.
Digs – M. Shafer 8, Klyn 7, K. Shafer 3, Champoux 3, Helm 3, Long 1, Wagamon 1.
Assists – K. Shafer 31, M. Shafer 1.
