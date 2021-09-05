MOUNT VERNON – The Ottumwa High School volleyball team's search for the season's first win continues.
The Bulldogs dropped three matches on Saturday competing in the Shirley Ryan Invitational. Ottumwa fell in straight sets to third-ranked (3A) Assumption (21-8, 21-12), Walhert Catholic (21-11, 21-16) and Columbus Catholic (21-12, 21-17) during play at Mount Vernon High School.
The Bulldogs managed just nine swings at the net in two sets against Assumption with Addison Ransom and Makayla Brown recorded the only kills against the Knights. Brown and Ransom each teamed up for a pair of blocks in the match while Kiley Heller led OHS, recording three digs and one of three ace serves.
Against Wahlert, Ottumwa was more active at the net going 38-45 in total attacks against the Golden Eagles. Brooklyn Beske broke through, leading OHS with four kills on 11-12 hitting while Heller added seven more digs and two more aces on 5-6 serving.
In bronze bracket play, Ottumwa's day at the Ryan Invite came to an end with a loss to the Sailors of Columbus Catholic. Brown and Vada Monaghan each picked up a pair of kills to lead the Bulldogs at the net while Heller finished her stellar defensive day racking up four more digs, finishing with 14 saves in the back row for the Bulldogs and a team-best five ace serves.
Camdyn Crouse led Ottumwa in serving against Columbus Catholic, going 8-8 with three aces. Rylea Hinebaugh added five assists against the Sailors, finishing with a team-best 15 total assists in the tournament for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (0-10) heads to Southeast Polk on Tuesday night.