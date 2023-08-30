EDDYVILLE – It was the home opener and the South Central Conference volleyball opener for the fourth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets and the Redettes of Centerville. It was also “Parents Night” in Rocket land and a large crowd was on hand in a gym that got a little steamy.
The Rockets ignored the heat, posting a three-set sweep on Tuesday. EBF won 25-17, 25-21 and 25-15 as both teams exited the gym with even records as the Rockets improved to 3-3 with three straight wins while Centerville, coming off a 1-2 weekend at the Central Lee Tournament, fell to 4-4.
It was a typical first home game with some new faces and the evidence of a few nerves on both sides of the net. Errors were plentiful in the passing and serving game, but the Rockets led by the Shafer sisters dominated the hitting game.
Molly Shafer delivered numerous punishing kills in her total of 20. Twin sister Kate Shafer added 10 kills to go with 20 assists and a pair of blocks.
The Rockets, behind the serving of Lily Davis and the hitting of Molly Shafer, jumped out to a 6-3 lead in game one. The Rockets, however, had a tough time distancing themselves from the stubborn Redettes as passing and serving errors mounted allowing Centerville to stay in the hunt.
Finally, midway through the opening game, the Rockets pulled away to a 17-12 lead with the Shafers blasting away at the net and Davis adding a block for a point. EBF put the finishing touches on the game with Lacey Taylor at the service line as Taylor whistled home a pair of ace serves and Aliya Wagamon drove a throbbing kill to the floor for game point.
The Centerville crew took the floor in game two with determination and took a quick 6-4 lead behind the serving of Faith Owens who delivered two aces in the run. The Rockets answered with a 6-1 run behind the serving of Molly Shafer and Kaylee Helm for a 10-7 lead.
Kate Shafer drilled a pair of kills and a block and Helm nailed an ace serve. Still, the Redettes refused to fold regaining a 12-11 lead with Kenly Shilling and Maddison Casteel at the service line.
The fun for the Redettes stopped as EBF strung together a 7-1 run for an 18-13 lead. Wagamon posted a five-point service run on the way to a 25-21 Rocket win in game two.
Game three found the Redettes almost out of bullets as the Rockets zipped out to a 9 -2 lead with ace serves being delivered by Wagamon and Zoey Nichols. Centerville battled back behind the hitting of Matty Kovacevich and an ace serve by Kiera Klum, cutting the deficit to 15-12.
That would be the last hurrah for Centerville as EBF ripped off a 10-3 run to put the cherry on top of a three-game sweep. In that final flurry, Davis and Molly Shafer each had a pair of ace serves and Helm had one.
“We played well in a game against two future Division I players.” Centerville coach Taylor Lawson said. “We played hard on defense and we were getting some nice touches on defense. Molly just placed the ball in the defensive holes and she and Kate are hard to handle. I was very happy with the play in game two. We showed a lot of grit and determination.”
EBF coach Gladys Genskow was happy to get the first game of the season in the books.
“It was not a consistent match serving and passing,” Genskow said. “But as the match went on it got slightly better. I think the jitters of the first home match and the high expectations from last year played a part in the nerves. We have to find a way to keep the focus and build on our strengths. We dominated on the offensive side when we got a good pass. Even though we didn’t serve well, we did deliver 17 ace serves so our level of aggressiveness was elevated."
Centerville is back on their home court Thursday with a triangular with Central Decatur and Clarke. The Rockets are off until next Tuesday when they travel to Cardinal for a SCC match with the Comets.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Centerville 17 21 15
EBF 25 25 25
EBF Serving: Molly Shafer 10-of-13 5A, Kate Shafer 4-of-5, Aliya Wagamon 11-of-14 3A, Lily Davis 13-of-18 5A, Kaylee Helm 7-of-10 2A, Lacey Taylor 7-of-10 2A, Zoey Nichols 2-of-2 1A.
EBF Kills: M. Shafer 22, K. Shafer 10, Wagamon 2.
EBF Digs: M. Shafer 3, K. Shafer 5, Wagamon 1, Davis 14, Helm 4, Taylor 1.
EBF Blocks: K. Shafer 2, Wagamon 3, Davis 1, Ella Ray 2.
EBF Assists: K. Shafer 20, M. Shafer 1, Davis 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.