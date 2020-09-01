ALBIA — Abbey Griffin could be found Monday night out on the volleyball court tracking the ball and sending it powerfully over the net.
The big difference this year, however, is Griffin can only do that after the Albia High School volleyball team has left the floor. One of four seniors to graduate after leading the Lady Dees to back-to-back regional championship matches watched on from the stands as the team she graduated from continued to rebuild with several young players facing the challenge of three-time defending South Central Conference champion Knoxville.
For players like Addison Halstead, one of the many young players looking to fill in for the graduated standouts like Griffin, finding success comes by following a simple philosophy.
"Win or lose, just go out and play like we play," Halstead said.
Albia fell in the opening test of SCC play, dropping a 25-9, 25-11, 25-18 decision to Knoxville as the Panthers begin their quest at winning a fourth consecutive conference title. Brittany Bacorn had a successful conference debut for Knoxville, hammering home 11 kills including the final point to clinch the sweep of the Lady Dees.
Experience, however, was the true difference in two teams that battled for the SCC title last season. While Knoxville (6-1) returns five seniors looking to complete a career sweep with four conference titles in four years of varsity volleyball, Albia (2-2) doesn't have one senior on the varsity roster in 2020.
"I've told our kids that we're young, but we're going to have the same team back next year," Albia head volleyball coach Missy Cox-Dustin said. "It's an advantage a lot of teams don't have. All the kids playing for us this season have already played for a couple of years together and might have a couple more years together.
"We showed great fight in that final set. That's how we need to start every match."
Instead, Knoxville jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the opening set and an 8-0 start in the second set. The Lady Dees finally grabbed a lead in the third set, briefly leading 2-1 and 3-2 while keeping things much closer down the stretch.
"We need to come out with that confidence that we played with in the final set," Cox-Dustin said. "We'll get there. We just need to keep working at it."
Among the bright spots for the Lady Dees on Monday was a successful serving night with just two misses in 40 attempts. Jenna Gronewold was 11-12 and had all four ace serves in the match for Albia.
Halstead, meanwhile, was a perfect 14-14 in attacks at the net with three kills. The Lady Dees, however, struggled with consistency making 22 errors in 89 hitting attempts as a team, helping Knoxville stretch out and maintain leads throughout all three sets.
"We're still without our starting middle hitter, so we're still playing some girls at oddball positions," Cox-Dustin said. "We'll be playing some girls in different spots starting next week. It will totally change every up that way. We've got Addison and Jenna right now that are stepping up. We're making due with what we've got."
Halstead added a pair of blocks defensively while Emma Wenger had a team-leading 11 assists against Knoxville. Ashley Beary led Albia with four kills while Sophie Waber matched junior teammate Adelina Curiel with 14 digs.
That's four sophomores that had key contributions for Albia volleyball, picking up for the loss of seniors like Griffin, Alex Beard, Abigail Martin and Ellie Spurgin who capped their successful four years together by leading the Lady Dees to a 29-win season last fall.
"This is our first year with all of us on the court together," Halstead said of her sophomore teammates at Albia. "We're trying to play as a team and help each other. We loved playing with those seniors last year. We want to continue to make them proud and build on the tradition of success they started."