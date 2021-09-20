OTTUMWA – Perhaps the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont volleyball team should invest in parachute pants.
For the 12th-ranked (3A) Rockets, it was 'Hammer Time' all the time on Saturday at the Ottumwa Invitational.
Molly Shafer led the Rockets at the net, drilling kill after kill finishing the day as Class 3A's top attacker as the freshman 259th career winner helped EBF close out a three-set win (24-26, 25-19, 15-8) over South Central Conference rival Davis County in a much-anticipated championship match.
The Mustangs were a set away from earning a 17th straight win and third straight weekend tournament title after a clinching ace serve by Sophia Young. Shafer, however, made quite the first impression on the Mustangs drilling 24 kills in the championship match hitting 39-44 in the final with each winner that hit the floor being celebrated by the EBF players on the bench shouting out two words that were made famous by M.C. Hammer 30 years earlier.
"Hammer time!"
"They're obviously very talented," Davis County junior Stephyn Wilfawn said of the Rockets after recording five kills on 13-17 attacking in the championship match. "What we need to do as a team is control how we go up against them, especially Molly Shafer."
Wilfawn and her Mustang teammates will get a chance to put that scouting report into action on Tuesday night as EBF (18-2) and Davis County (19-5) meet in Bloomfield in a battle of the two co-leaders atop the SCC standings. Both the Mustangs and Rockets are the only teams to have won all three conference matches so far, setting up a showdown for the outright conference lead and, potentially, for the outright conference title.
"We can't let it be hammer time on Tuesday," Wilfawn said. "I'm really proud of this team. We just need to start a new winning streak. It's going to be crazy on Tuesday. It's going to be a battle. I think we're ready for it."
Davis County appeared poised to sweep through another weekend tournament, winning 21-12 and 21-13 over Mount Pleasant before dominating winless Washington 21-10 and 21-17. Burlington nearly ended Davis County's run of 20 straight games won, earning a set point against the Mustangs, before a clutch kill by Young and a go-ahead ace helped the Mustangs win a 23-21 thriller over the Grayhounds before a kill by Wilfawn in the second set clinched a 21-17 win, Davis County's 22nd straight game and 15th straight match won.
"We struggled a little bit during pool play to keep our energy up," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "Even though we didn't drop a set, it wasn't always pretty. We did rise to the occasion. It's fun to play teams that are going to battle you. There were some good, long rallies."
Perhaps no rally was more thrilling than the 38th point of the second set between Davis County and Ottumwa in the golden bracket semifinals. The Bulldogs, coming off their first win of the season on Tuesday in the CIML Metro conference opener at Des Moines East, bounced back from a tournament-opening loss to EBF (21-15, 21-13) to edge Fairfield (25-23, 21-11) and Albia (21-15, 21-15) to clinch a spot in the golden bracket semifinals along with EBF, Davis County and Mount Pleasant.
"We're keeping our minds in the game and we keep hitting the ball on the other side making the other teams make the mistakes," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Patricia Mulholland said. "We're starting to look pretty smooth. We're starting to play with some confidence. It's starting to sink in with the girls that everything we've been working on is starting to come together.
"It's kind of like we've ripped the bandage off. Now, we can really get going."
Ottumwa rallied after dropping the opening set in the golden bracket semifinals, 25-12, to Davis County. The Bulldogs opened the second set scoring the first three points while continuing to battle back and forth with the Mustangs including an amazing rally that saw both teams scramble and hustle around the court to keep the point alive with Ottumwa finally coming out on top, taking a 20-18 lead.
"The confidence in the girls is definitely starting to go up," Mulholland said. "There finding new ways to score points in the matches and their much more confident in those new ways to score."
Ultimately, it was EBF that prevailed following in the footsteps of Rocket volleyball teams in the past that have claimed the tournament title at Ottumwa. Of those former Rocket teams to win the Ottumwa tournament title, four (2006, 2013, 2014, 2015) went on to qualify for the state volleyball tournament.
"We're not quite there yet. I only say that because there are still little parts of the game that we have to get better at," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "To be in that position years ago, we passed the ball very well and could be very consistent to the target. We don't have that yet. We're working on it and we strive for that. Until you get that, you really can't say you're going to defend well against the best teams in the state."
One thing the Rockets have going for them is what could down as one of the top sister acts that will take the floor over the next four years. Shafer is not only Class 3A's top attacker, but twin sister Kate has racked up the third-most assists in 3A with 388 after Saturday, including 29 in the championship match with Davis County.
"This was a big tournament for us to win just to prove we can hold our own against teams like Davis County that have been our rivals for so long," Kate Shafer said.
"It's so much fun to finally be a part of a run to this championship," Molly Shafer added. "We've been coming here for years watching our older sisters play for the title. It's great now that it's our turn to win this tournament."