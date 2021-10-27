OTTUMWA – The motto on the t-shirts might be short-changing the Holy Trinity volleyball program.
"The decade of dominance?" It's actually been more like decades of dominance for the Crusaders as one of the top high school volleyball programs in the state of Iowa.
In what has already been a milestone year for head coach Melissa Freesmeier, Holy Trinity clinched the program's 20th state tournament appearance on Wednesday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium sweeping Lamoni 25-9, 25-10 and 25-18 in the Class 1A, Region 8 finals. The fifth-ranked Crusaders will open the Class 1A state volleyball tournament seeded fourth and will open play on Tuesday against 10th-ranked, fifth-seeded Janesville (25-15) at the Alliant Energy Brighthouse in Cedar Rapids.
"It's a new group of kids that has worked hard to earn this great opportunity," Freesmeier said. "We've got a lot of former players here that love to see the success of these kids. There's no group of kids that worked harder than these girls in blue."
The scene following Kassi Randolph's final kill of the night had become as common at this time of the year as the leaves changing color. The 'decade of dominance' referred to on the t-shirts worn by Holy Trinity fans is the 10 consecutive years in which the Crusaders qualified for the state volleyball tournament from 2010-19.
Holy Trinity's bid for an 11th straight trip to state was brought to a stunning end last fall. Burlington-Notre Dame, the top-ranked team in Class 1A and defending state champion, knocked off the Crusaders in the regional semifinals last season.
That loss, and the lost opportunity to finish a season playing at state, motivated Holy Trinity throughout their 34-12 season. The Crusaders haven't dropped a postseason set, sweeping through Seymour, New London and Lamoni to clinch a return trip to Cedar Rapids.
"We were all disappointed last year when we didn't make it, so we used that as the extra motivation needed to come in for each practice," Randolph said. "We worked really hard for it, now we're going back to state."
Lamoni, 29-5 this season, could do little to stop Holy Trinity from clinching the regional title. The Demons committed several hitting and serving errors during the match, allowing the Crusaders to score 22 of the first 28 points in the match setting the tone for a tough night for the Bluegrass Conference champions.
"We started out a little shaky, didn't pass the ball well and made too many mistakes," Lamoni head volleyball coach Laura Jeanes said. "Give Holy Trinity a lot of credit. They didn't make mistakes. They played great defense against our attacks."
Lamoni seemed to somewhat settle into the match by the second set, forcing three early ties, before scoring the first two points of the third set. Ultimately, Holy Trinity proved to be just too good committing just five errors on 92 attacks at the net while missing on just four of 73 serves.
"Holy Trinity is just really strong both offensively and defensively," Jeanes said. "They blocked some of our attacks. We came back in the final game, had some good momentum, got back within 19-16 and just got blocked again."
Abby Martin, one of five Lamoni seniors that finished their high school volleyball career playing in a regional final, led the Demons with eight kills in the loss. Natalie Randolph countered with a match-leading 12 winners at the net for Holy Trinity, who may see Burlington-Notre Dame once again at the state tournament as the Nikes advanced on Wednesday with a sweep of Easton Valley earning the top seed in the eight-team 1A state field.
"The teams that are left in 1A are going to be tough. We've got to go up there and play some high-quality volleyball," Freesmeier said. "Defensively, we've become a really good team. We'll make some adjustments to each team we play and keep elevating our game the way we have all season."
This milestone season for Freesmeier will be her first coaching a team at state with over 1,000 career wins having reached that mark just a few weeks earlier. No stranger to celebrating a regional championship win, Freesmeier quickly tossed the championship banner into the middle of her players less than a minute after the Crusaders stormed onto the court to celebrate another state tournament berth.
"I knew they wanted that one," Freesmeier said. "They deserved it."