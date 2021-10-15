VICTOR – Sigourney senior libero Madelynn Hornback recorded her 1,000th career dig on Thursday night, helping the Savages score a win over Lynnville-Sully in the silver bracket portion of the South Iowa Cedar League tournament.
The Savages would finish short of winning the silver bracket title, dropping a four-set final to Iowa Valley. The Tigers won three games by identical 25-18 scores while Sigourney won the second set, 25-22, after both squads won semifinal matches earlier in the night.
Sigourney (15-13) will open Class 1A regional tournament play at home on Monday. The Savages host Tri-County in the first round of Region 6 starting at 7 p.m.
Van Buren County 26-25-25, Danville 24-18-12
DANVILLE – The Warriors erased three set points in the opening game, taking the first game of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep against the Bears to wrap up the regular season.
Van Buren County erased a 22-15 deficit in the opening set, scoring the final five points after Danville maintained a 24-21 lead missing on three chances to clinch the opening game. The Warriors (11-17, 2-6 SEI south) opens Class 2A regional tournament play at home on Monday night against Cardinal starting at 7 p.m.