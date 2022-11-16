Prep volleyball: IGCA All-State teams announced

OTTUMWA – After guiding Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to the program's fifth all-time state volleyball tournament, Molly and Kate Shafer joined Rocket senior teammate Whitney Klyn on the Class 2A all-state team. The Iowa Girls Coaches Association published all-state teams in all five classes on Tuesday.
Molly Shafer was one of eight players selected to the Class 2A all-state first-team, becoming the first Rocket volleyball player to earn that honor since Karlie Taylor earned the honor for the second straight season in 2015. Shafer finished fourth in Class 2A with 545 kills this season, recording her 1,000th career kill during the season finishing two years of varsity volleyball with 1,126 kills in 93 total matches, while leading the Rockets with 286 digs.
Shafer's dominance at the net was set up by her twin sister, Kate, who was one of eight players selected to the IGCA Class 2A all-state second team. Kate Shafer finished with 860 total assists this season, finishing among the top 10 in Class 2A, recording 1,752 total assists in two seasons as the starting setter for the Rockets while leading EBF this season in serve efficiency at 89.5 percent (257-287).
Klyn, in her final season of high school volleyball, earned third-team all-state honors in Class 2A from the IGCA. Klyn led the Rockets with 79 ace serves on 382 successful serve attempts while finishing second behind Molly Shafer in total kills (246) and total digs (258) helping EBF advance to the state semifinals going 31-6 this season.
The Shafer sisters and Klyn earned IGCA first-team all-Southeast district honors in Class 2A with Gladys Genskow being named the IGCA 2A Southeast District's Coach of the Year.
