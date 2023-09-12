CHARITON — Megan Teno had to laugh thinking about some of the volleyballs both she and her Albia teammates kept off the court on Saturday at the Chariton Charger Invitational.
Wrists. Elbows.
Head, shoulders, knees and toes. Knees and toes.
However they had to do it, Albia found a way to win enough critical points in tight matches to secure their second tournament title of the season on Saturday. After edging North Mahaska two weeks ago in the finals of their home invitational, Albia knocked off the Warhawks again inside the 'Charger Dome' again going the distance to close out a long day on the court with a 25-19, 19-25, 15-4 win in a hard-fought championship match between the southern Iowa schools.
"The main goal is to get it up just someone can put the ball away at the net," Teno said. "We're a very scrappy team. I don't know how some of those digs happen. I laugh every time we find a way to keep a ball in the air."
Albia outdug all five opponents on Saturday, finished with 204 total digs in five matches including four that went to decisive third sets. Lillian DeMoss, the South Central Conference leader in digs with 190, led the Lady Dees with 82 digs in 14 sets helping the Lady Dees battle their way into the championship semifinals bouncing back from a 21-23, 21-17, 15-6 round-robin loss to Pleasantville earning a thrilling 19-21, 21-16, 16-14 win over North Mahaska.
"Our pool was pretty strong. All four teams that were playing in the final matches were the four teams in our pool," Albia head volleyball coach Melissa Cox-Dustin said. "The girls made some good adjustments and did well with that. They play really hard at the end."
Besides keeping volleyballs alive with amazing digs, Albia was able to keep themselves in the championship hunt with clutch serving including a pair of ace serves by Morgan Teno late in the second set that opened a 19-15 lead in a game the Lady Dees had to win to avoid falling into the consolation semifinals. Both Morgan and Megan Teno picked up clutch kills to rally Albia past the Warhawks in the first of the two meetings between the teams on Saturday and the third of four meetings already this year between the programs.
"Whatever game we can get in with them (North Mahaska) is a great opportunity," Megan Teno said. "They're a great team to play against."
While Albia nearly went the distance playing 14 of a potential 15 sets to complete the tournament, the Davis County Mustangs cruised into the semifinals. Davis swept through Wayne (21-11, 21-16), Interstate 35 (21-19, 21-9) and Chariton (21-13, 21-6) to clinch first-place in their pool early on before waiting out the drama in Albia, North Mahaska and Pleasantville's pool.
"We had about two-and-a-half hours off. That kind of affected our energy going into the semifinals," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We really didn't struggle in pool play. I don't think we trailed very often. That was good to get some wins there. We needed that."
Despite the long layoff, Davis County was able to erase an early 7-3 Albia lead taking advantage of four straight hitting errors by the Lady Dees to draw even before Charley Barnhart scored on a go-ahead kill. After exchanging four ties over the next eight points, the Mustangs began to pull away scoring nine of 11 points midway through the set to build a 19-12 lead on the way to a 25-16 win in the opening game.
"I think both teams were a little lethargic at the start having breaks before that match started," Mason said. "We put ourselves in tough matches early in the season. It's kind of hard because you find yourself at 3-10 coming into this tournament. That can be a little tough to bounce back from, but I think the girls were more prepared."
Albia once again responded, erasing a 12-10 deficit in the second set as Avery Halstead scored on three key kills giving Albia a 15-14 lead. The Lady Dees and Mustangs raced to the finish of the game before kills by Megan Teno and Halstead closed out a final three-point surge giving Albia a 25-22 win that forced a third and decisive set between the area rivals.
"The girls did a good job of making some of those plays scrambling for the ball and making the plays that created separation," Cox-Dustin said of the Lady Dees. "The girls were ready to go with a lot of hustle."
Albia never trailed in the decisive third set against Davis County, scoring the first four points on the way to a 15-7 win that sent the Mustangs home for the day. Barnhart led the Mustangs at the net with 10 kills against Albia, matching Sydney Utt with a team-leading 18 kills in the four matches.
"We'll Albia quite a bit this season in general," Mason said. "We're going to see them three times this week alone. Hopefully, we'll figure it out."
Albia and North Mahaska battled it out in another three-set championship match, splitting the opening two sets with matching 25-19 wins. After splitting the first 92 points of the final, the Lady Dees took off scoring 13 of the final 15 points with three kills and a block by Morgan Teno igniting the championship-clinching run.
"When we got into that last set, I told the girls they had 15 points to go, so give it your all," Cox-Dustin said. "Serving was a big key. We served really aggressively at the end. This gym is really tough for us to serve in. We backed off a little bit, but towards the end we were still serving pretty aggressive. That made a difference for us at the end."
Albia (11-3, 1-1 SCC) and Davis County (6-11, 1-1 SCC) meet on Tuesday in Bloomfield before each teams heads to the Ottumwa Invitational. The teams will also be part of the Mustangs' home tournament on Oct. 7 at the Mutchler Community Center in Bloomfield.
