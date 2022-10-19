ALBIA — It is tournament time already and the Class 3A, Region 7 tournament tipped off in Albia Monday night when the Albia Lady Dees squared off against the Highway 34 rival, Chariton Chargers. The Dees were on point from the get-go and quickly dispatched the Chargers in three sets 25–9, 25–12 and 25–12.
Chariton scored the first point of the match on an Albia hitting error, but then Addison Halstead slammed down a kill to give the serve to Ashley Beary. Beary rifled home six consecutive serves, one of them being an ace, for a 6–1 Albia lead. Sydney Hoskins contributed a pair of kills to that run.
The Lady Dee defense fed off of that early run and would not give an inch to the Charger offense. While the Charger offense was under control, Albia used strong service stints by Giulia Cocci, Morgan Teno and Hoskins to build a 19–6 lead on the way to a 25–9 first game win.
Hoskins said that a fast start was what her team wanted.
“We wanted to get out early and make a statement,” Hoskins said. “Our setter, Emma Wenger, was getting the ball to where the hitters needed it and we were able to deliver. We got into a good offensive flow and we were able to utilize a good passing game to score often.”
The second game was more of the first as Albia ripped off a 12–3 run to take command. That run was fueled by a pair of aces by Hoskins, and an ace by Cocci along with kills from Addison Halstad, Cocci, Hoskins and Teno. The Chargers tried to mount a rally and cut the margin to 20–12. But a block and three thunderous kills by Avery Halstad in the middle and an outside hit by Hoskins closed the game down with a 25–12 Albia win.
Game three was back to where Albia started in game one, a big service run by Beary which included a pair of aces. The Chargers fought hard to stay in the game, but the balanced attack of the Dees were more than they could handle and Albia posted another 25–12 win.
“We wanted to get on a big service run early,” Beary said. “All of our servers did well and I know we had to have a high percentage. We also had several ace serves which is big. Our defense was solid and gave us a lot of side outs. We definitely wanted to win our last home game and our team played an outstanding match.”
Albia Coach, Melissa Cox-Dustin was very pleased with the play of her team.
“It all started with the serving,” Cox-Dustin said. “We served really well and we played great defense. We struggled a little with hitting early in the match, but finished strong. We had good production from the whole team as everybody contributed to the win.”
Albia was led by Beary with 23-23 serving with five aces and Cocci with 16-16 serving with two aces. Hoskins chipped in with 10 kills and Beary added seven kills to the Lady Dee total.
The Lady Dees (18-12) faced Solon on Wednesday in the Class 3A, Region 7 semifinals. The winner faces either Grinnell or West Liberty next Tuesday for a trip to the Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A, Region 7 quarterfinals
Albia 3, Chariton 0
Chariton 9 12 12
Albia 25 25 25
Albia Stats
Serving – Ashley Beary 23/23 – 5A, Giulia Cocci 16/16 – 2A, Sydney Hoskins 7/7 - 2A, Emma Wenger 9/9, Sophie Waber 11/12 – 2A.
Kills – Hoskins 10, Beary 7, Addison Halstad 6, Cocci 6, Avery Halstad 3, Maggy Spurgin 2, Abby George 2, Morgan Teno 2, Wenger 1, Waber 1.
Digs – Waber 15, Beary 10, Cocci 7, Wenger 6, Teno 2, Ad. Halstead 2, Hoskins 2, Spurgin 1, Maia Paxton 1, Jorryn Crall 1.
Assists – Wenger 30, Waber 2, Beary 1, Ad. Halstead 1, Giorgia DiGiuli 1, Chloe DeMoss 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.