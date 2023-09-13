BLOOMFIELD — Nine points away from the sweep, and the Lady Dees were celebrating like the sweep was a sure thing.
It didn’t hurt that Morgan Teno had just served up another ace, firing up the rest of her Albia teammates. Then, the Lady Dees seemed to get a little too comfortable.
Davis County, down by two sets at that point, were ready to prove that they were anything, but done. The Mustangs seemed to know that the confidence of Albia can sometimes be a weakness.
“We’ve done a good job of building up leads early in matches, but as we saw tonight, we aren’t always as good at keeping up the intensity throughout the match,” Albia head volleyball coach Melisa Cox-Dustin said. “We saw that in the third set.”
Despite leading 16-14 momentum seemed to fall on Davis County, and then trot away with the Mustangs.
Suddenly, everything that had gone well for Albia in the first two sets (and the third set up until that point) started to work for Davis County.
Two of the Mustang seniors, Sydney Utt and Charley Barnhart came alive. They were able to hit a mixture of line and cross shots that left Albia staring at the wooden floor where the ball had bounced off just seconds before.
The lead switched hands, and then grew.
In the blink of an eye the Mustangs led 24-19.
“Momentum shifts were big for us,” Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. “If we keep the energy up and don’t let our emotions get the best of us in big moments then we are a really good team. I think we did a good job, especially in the fourth set, of keeping the momentum and the energy up. The seniors really helped keep the energy up for us.”
The Mustangs galloped out to a comfortable lead, but Albia wasn’t about to let their chance at a sweep escape from them.
A kill by Morgan Hoskins, who was freshly inserted into the Albia lineup, helped rejuvenate the stalled offensive effort of the Lady Dees. Hoskins’ cross shot wasn’t just a point that stopped the bleeding, it perked up her entire team.
“That is one thing about this team, they aren’t afraid to fight when they need to, and we saw that especially in the third set,” Dustin said. “I wish they weren’t down by that much, but they never gave up, even after losing the lead.”
Five straight points fell on the side of Albia, and they had tied up the third set at 24 points each.
Davis County responded as Alistyn Lawson delivered a kill, before Albia mishandled a serve to end the set in favor of Davis County 26-24.
In the critical fourth set the Lady Dees seemed to have a complete reset. Their attack started to work better. Serve receive was on point and the Lady Dees were able to control most of the third set.
Despite being close at the beginning, Albia fought their way to an eventual 17-11 lead before Coach Mason and Davis County called a timeout.
Then, history seemed to repeat itself.
Albia got a little too comfortable, and Davis County started to get momentum.
Although they didn’t erase the deficit completely the Mustangs pulled within 23-20 in the fourth set.
“We got caught in our worst rotation at times,” Dustin said. “We just couldn’t seem to get the point that we needed to get out of the rotation as fast as I would have liked them too. That is something I’ll want us to work on for the rest of the season, just getting out of some rotations faster.”
It wasn’t quite a rotation of doom for Albia. The Lady Dees were able to gather themselves and hold off for a 25-21 fourth set win, which gave them a 3-1 victory over Davis County, and the second win over their South Central Conference foe in less than a week after winning in three sets this past weekend in the semifinals of the Chariton Charger Tournament.
Both teams were able to learn form their matches against each other to learn for the rest of the season.
“We are still building the right time of team so we can peak at the right time of the season,” Mason said. “We have to transition quicker on defense, and that’s something we’re going to work on for the second half of the season.”
For Albia, they are trying to work on getting a stronger overall rotation, and getting to their blocking points on the net quicker.
“We didn’t do such a great job of blocking as I would have liked,” Dustin said. “So we need to work on setting up the block for the rest of the game.”
The Lady Dees move to 12-3 on the season, 2-1 in the SCC.
They were led by Halstead who had 19 kills in the match. Morgan Teno, Abby George and Megan Teno all added five kills each.
Chloe DeMoss had 31 assists and a kill.
Halstead, Megan Teno and Claire Powers all had two blocks each.
Lillian DeMoss added 15 digs. Chloe DeMoss had 10 digs. Morgan Teno finished with seven, Avery Halstead had six.
Morgan Teno had four aces. Chloe DeMoss had four aces as well.
Davis County moves to 6-12 this season, 1-2 in the SCC.
Unofficially they were led by Charley Barnhart with 11 kills. Sydney Utt added five kills. Another five kills were added by Alistyn Lawson Lydia Barker had four kills.
Albia and Davis County will meet for the third time this week on Saturday as part of the six-team round-robin Ottumwa Invitational tournament.
