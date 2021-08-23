ALBIA – It took 25 matches last fall for someone to finally get the best of Southeast Warren on the volleyball court.
The Warhawks are a long way from making a bid for a perfect run to the state volleyball tournament. For one night, however, Southeast Warren was perfect once again when it counted winning all five matches at Albia's season-opening six-team invitational tournament including a thrilling 21-19, 19-21, 15-11 victory over the Lady Dees in the Pool A finals.
"This was a nice start," Southeast Warren head volleyball coach Jodi Clendenen said. "We're hoping for the same type of magic that we had last season and we've added some things to our schedule that will hopefully push us. That's something we felt we needed last year."
Southeast Warren has now won 30 of its last 31 matches dating back to last season, when the Warhawks came within one win of taking a perfect 26-0 record into the state tournament. New London, however, brought Southeast Warren's perfect season to an end in the regional finals, sweeping the Warhawks 25-18, 25-22 and 26-24 in the Class 1A, Region 5 championship match at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa.
The state volleyball tournament is still almost three months away, giving Southeast Warren plenty of time to prepare themselves to take that next step by growing into a potential regional champion. The Warhawks got a taste of how tough it is to come out on the winning end of any match, being pushed to a decisive third set twice on Monday by Albia and by 2019 state qualifier Montezuma.
"What I liked to see from our girls is that they were having fun out there," Clendenen said. "I liked that, even after losing a couple of sets, the girls didn't lose their composure. They kept working through it, chipped away and came back to win."
Like Clendenen, Albia head volleyball coach Missy Dustin felt good about what she saw from her team on the opening night of the season. The Lady Dees swept through pool play on Monday including an impressive 21-19, 21-15 win over Montezuma as Albia rallied to win the opening set over the Bravettes (2-2) despite starting hitter Addison Halstead being lost during the set with an ankle injury that brought an early end to her opening night.
"You hate to lose, but when you lose and you fight, it's encouraging to see," Dustin said. "When Addison went down in that first set (against Montezuma), we had young players that stepped up. We ended up with an entire right side made up of freshmen. I thought they stepped up and did what they needed to do."
Albia rolled to a 21-5, 21-5 sweep of Moravia to open the tournament, nearly six hours before losing the final match to Southeast Warren. The Lady Dees clinched a bye into the Pool A finals with a 21-11, 21-12 sweep of Seymour, improving to 3-0 on the night.
"You always want to come out on top. We've been working hard implementing new players. Morgan (Teno) stepped into the middle for us," Dustin said. "I was impressed with how the girls played. We do need to utilize our middles a little more. We sometimes take ourselves out of the game in the middle, but I think the girls did a better job stepping up and getting the ball to the middle of the net."
Montezuma finished as the Pool B champions in the tournament, bouncing back from a 21-17, 19-21, 15-5 loss to Southeast Warren to sweep Moravia (21-6, 21-7) and Seymour in to finish off the night. Moravia fell to 0-4 to open the season after dropping a 21-15, 21-7 decision to Bluegrass Conference rival Seymour in the Pool B semifinals.